“The end is near”: TV host Pat Sajak hints at leaving Wheel of Fortune after his 40-year tenure

Pat Sajak recently hinted at leaving Wheel of Fortune, one of the oldest game shows, popularly hosted by Sajak and Vanna White. The 75-year-old celebrity has been managing the hosting duties for the last forty years.

The original version was launched in 1952 by creator Merv Griffin, but Sajak joined the current version of the show, which was launched in 1983. Meanwhile, the competition series is celebrating the completion of 40 seasons.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sajak stated that his hosting days’ “end is near.” He said:

“Years go by fast. We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. … It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long.”

Pat Sajak assured that the show will not end

Although Pat Sajak stated that his time on the show would soon end, he assured fans that Wheel of Fortune would not stop airing on TV.

Sajak said:

“In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That’s probably enough,' but this show will not die.”

He quipped:

"It appears I may go before the show.”

According to fans’ reaction on Twitter, Pat Sajak might soon retire from the hosting gig of the longest-running game show.

Dale Adams @DaleAda07191281 @patsajak Oh no, are you leaving wheel of fortune? If you are, I am gonna miss you. @patsajak Oh no, are you leaving wheel of fortune? If you are, I am gonna miss you.

Jess @jessps23 @patsajak good for you on your upcoming retirement. Don’t retire from funny tweets @patsajak good for you on your upcoming retirement. Don’t retire from funny tweets 😆

Meanwhile, Sajak and Vanna White are busy with the upcoming season 3 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Speaking about the show, White said:

“I think people love seeing celebrities and watching them be themselves and not play a character. When they come on here, they are themselves, they have a good time, they're playing for a great cause, so it's good for everybody.”

She further revealed that she’s most excited to meet Snoop Dogg on the celebrity version of the syndicated game show.

Pat Sajak’s rumored Wheel of Fortune salary and net worth

While fans popularly know him as the host of Wheel of Fortune, he initially used to be a weatherman. He has also been an actor, a talk show host and radio personality, and a television and film producer.

He rose to fame through the game show in 1983, which helped him achieve multiple milestones in his career. As of 2022, his net worth is $70 million, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, his Wheel of Fortune salary comes in around $14 million annually.

Sajak’s name has been included in the Guinness World Records in March 2019 for being the longest-running host of any game show. His record surpassed that of Price is Right host Bob Barker.

Apart from the popular game show, Sajak was involved in several other gigs as well. He had a late-night talk show on CBS called The Pat Sajak Show, which didn’t run for a longer period. He has also hosted a syndicated radio show, The Pat Sajak Baseball Hour, and Pat Sajak Weekend on Fox News.

In personal life, he has been married to photographer Lesly Brown-Sajak since 1989. The pair have two children — son Patrick Michael James Sajak and daughter Maggie Marie Sajak. Maggie is a country singer and also a social correspondent on the syndicated game show.

Meanwhile, Sajak will be seen hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3, alongside co-host Vanna White. The upcoming show will air on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on ABC.

