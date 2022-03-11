What did Pat Sajak say? Wheel of Fortune host dubbed "rude" by fans for mocking contestant

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is once again facing the wrath of fans after mocking the story of a contestant on a recent episode of the game show. On the March 9 episode of the series, a contestant took this opportunity to thank the first responders who saved his toe by reattaching it.

But soon after hearing the heart-touching story, the game-show guru made fun of him and called his story "pointless." Fans were shocked by Pat Sajak's response and immediately took to Twitter to post their reactions.

What Pat Sajak said to Wheel of Fortune contestant

AyeRaeRae43 @AyeRae43 #WheelOfFortune #patsajak Poor Scott just wanted to tell his story. Pat just throwing the shade Poor Scott just wanted to tell his story. Pat just throwing the shade 😂 #WheelOfFortune #patsajak https://t.co/0wkEL2aRan

Pat Sajak has heard many contestants' stories on Wheels of Fortune, but his reaction on a recent episode of the show for a story drew flak from fans.

The 75-year-old host started Wednesday's episode by asking contestants to share some information about themselves. When participant Scott Ingwersen got his chance, he shared some fun facts about himself and a personal incident on national TV.

The 47-years-old contestant explained his tale, saying that when he was 12-years-old, he fell while "riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops", cutting off the top of his toe, but was saved by "two paramedics that were on their way to their job."

Upon looking at the injury, the paramedics said that "it's just a laceration," making Ingwersen even more nervous as he could not understand the terminology. But his toe was saved as they "reattached" it.

Ingwersen then took the opportunity to "say thank you to them 30 years later" for saving his toe. The audience immediately started clapping for Ingwersen's gesture but was shut down by the host, who said:

"That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you."

Sajak's response did not go well with the viewers and called out to him for his "rude" behavior on Twitter.

SteelSith @SteelSith89 @patsajak I’d like to solve the puzzle; ‘Pat Sajak was a rude douche to someone because he didn’t like their story’ #PatSajak @patsajak I’d like to solve the puzzle; ‘Pat Sajak was a rude douche to someone because he didn’t like their story’ #PatSajak

Bronson Arroyo @BronArroyo I have been saying for years!! Pat Sajak doesn't deserve to host Wheel of Fortune anymore. He's such rude man. Epitomy of "going through the motions" I have been saying for years!! Pat Sajak doesn't deserve to host Wheel of Fortune anymore. He's such rude man. Epitomy of "going through the motions"

Emerald @SPNEmerald What about @patsajak telling contestants their stories are pointless? So rude. What about @patsajak telling contestants their stories are pointless? So rude.

Cheron Casey @blacklump99 Pat Sajak rude? I heard he goes to another level when you tell him he’s black. Pat Sajak rude? I heard he goes to another level when you tell him he’s black.

ctcatmom @ctcatmom @Chey_5683 It was a weird story but gosh that was so mean and unnecessary. @Chey_5683 It was a weird story but gosh that was so mean and unnecessary.

Cheyenne Rose @Chey_5683 @ctcatmom I’ve heard so much weirder in the past, and he laughs along. That comment was just so uncalled for @ctcatmom I’ve heard so much weirder in the past, and he laughs along. That comment was just so uncalled for

Tiny Blue Mumaleh #AbolishTheFilibuster 😷🏳️‍🌈 @PFLAGmum @WheelofFortune my 88 year old mom loves your show and she's spitting mad that @patsajak discounted Scott's story about his toe. She almost lost her ear as a child and making fun of Scott was really rude. .@WheelofFortune my 88 year old mom loves your show and she's spitting mad that @patsajak discounted Scott's story about his toe. She almost lost her ear as a child and making fun of Scott was really rude.

Cheyenne Rose @Chey_5683 Pat Sajak telling someone their story was pointless is the exact reason I can’t watch Wheel of Fortune. The audacity to be so rude is baffling. Pat Sajak telling someone their story was pointless is the exact reason I can’t watch Wheel of Fortune. The audacity to be so rude is baffling.

Grizalissa the dead inside cat @alissanowhy ok is it just me or does pat sajak really seem miserable lately? I’ve been noticing for awhile that he seems to struggle with feigning interest in what contestants are saying but tonight he was just low key rude to this dude? so he’s either burnt tf out or just…homophobic? ok is it just me or does pat sajak really seem miserable lately? I’ve been noticing for awhile that he seems to struggle with feigning interest in what contestants are saying but tonight he was just low key rude to this dude? so he’s either burnt tf out or just…homophobic? 😬

The host came under fire just days after he asked fans to show some empathy towards the participants after a clip of the three contestants failing to guess the almost complete puzzle, "Another feather in your cap," went viral on social media.

