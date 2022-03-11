What did Pat Sajak say? Wheel of Fortune host dubbed "rude" by fans for mocking contestant

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is once again facing the wrath of fans after mocking the story of a contestant on a recent episode of the game show. On the March 9 episode of the series, a contestant took this opportunity to thank the first responders who saved his toe by reattaching it.
But soon after hearing the heart-touching story, the game-show guru made fun of him and called his story "pointless." Fans were shocked by Pat Sajak's response and immediately took to Twitter to post their reactions.
What Pat Sajak said to Wheel of Fortune contestant
Pat Sajak has heard many contestants' stories on Wheels of Fortune, but his reaction on a recent episode of the show for a story drew flak from fans.
The 75-year-old host started Wednesday's episode by asking contestants to share some information about themselves. When participant Scott Ingwersen got his chance, he shared some fun facts about himself and a personal incident on national TV.
The 47-years-old contestant explained his tale, saying that when he was 12-years-old, he fell while "riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops", cutting off the top of his toe, but was saved by "two paramedics that were on their way to their job."
Upon looking at the injury, the paramedics said that "it's just a laceration," making Ingwersen even more nervous as he could not understand the terminology. But his toe was saved as they "reattached" it.
Ingwersen then took the opportunity to "say thank you to them 30 years later" for saving his toe. The audience immediately started clapping for Ingwersen's gesture but was shut down by the host, who said:
"That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you."
Sajak's response did not go well with the viewers and called out to him for his "rude" behavior on Twitter.
The host came under fire just days after he asked fans to show some empathy towards the participants after a clip of the three contestants failing to guess the almost complete puzzle, "Another feather in your cap," went viral on social media.