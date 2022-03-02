Wheel of Fortune clip goes viral as contestants fail to finish puzzle phrase

A clip from Wheel of Fortune has gone viral, leaving viewers astounded. The viral clip shows contestants failing to solve a not-so-difficult puzzle despite multiple attempts.

The puzzle, “Another feather in your cap” was nearly filled on the board, but despite numerous attempts, the participants were unable to complete the phrase, making it one of the worst sequences in the show's history.

The show airs on ABC and can also be viewed on Hulu.

All about viral Wheel of Fortune clip

As one of the longest-running syndicated game shows in the U.S., Wheels of Fortune has some ardent followers. On Tuesday, viewers were in disbelief when a group of contestants could not correctly guess an almost complete puzzle on the big view board.

The view board read, “Another feather _n yo_r _a_.” One of the contestants, named Laura, failed to guess the correct missing keywords and said, “Another feather in your hat” in her first attempt.

After this, her fellow contestant, Christopher, suggested the letter “G” as one of the keywords. After the failed attempt, the chance to complete the phrase went to the third contestant, Thomas, but he was left bankrupt by the spin of the wheel.

The chance eventually circulated back to Laura, who still could not guess the correct phrase and suggested, “Another feather in your lap.”

On her third attempt as well, Laura could not figure out the phrase and added another letter to the puzzle, a “P,” and ended up suggesting, “Another feather in your map?”

Finally, when Thomas got his chance again, after a previous failed attempt, he included a letter “C” before correctly guessing the riddle on the sixth attempt.

Since then, the clip has been viewed more than 194,000 times on social media and went viral in no time. The clip received many reactions from the followers:

User @WheelRob tweeted in response to the video:

“I’d like to solve… ANOTHER FEATHER IN EVERYTHING BUT YOUR CAP.” Thank you, Wheel, for not editing out six of these eight lost turns in a row like you normally would.”

Another user wrote:

“All kudos to Pat Sajak’s professionalism, because I would’ve absolutely LOST IT.”

Steph C. (@sieenns) commented, saying:

“That was the most brutal minute of Wheel of Fortune I have ever seen.”

Hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune contestants spin the giant carnival wheel on the game show and solve word puzzles to win cash and prizes.

