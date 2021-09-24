How rich are Pat Sajak and Vanna White? Celebrity Wheel of Fortune hosts' rumored salary and net worth explored

Pop culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, who will be seen hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2, have been hosts of Wheel of Fortune since the 1980s. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is a spin-off of that long-running iconic game show and it was launched this January.

Over the years, Sajak and White have earned big by just hosting the game series. Let's explore their net worth and the reported salaries they were paid per show.

Pat Sajak’s net worth explored

Apart from being a TV host and actor, Sajak was also a weatherman and news anchor on a local radio channel. He rose to fame when he landed the job of a host on Wheel of Fortune, where his salary was reportedly $15 million, broken down to $52,083 per show. Whether he is receiving the same remuneration for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is not known.

Along with hosting the game show, Sajak appeared on several shows like Days of Our Lives, NBC’s 227, children’s cartoon Rugrats and the comedy film Airline II: The Sequel. He even had his late-night talk show on CBS called The Pat Sajak Show, which didn’t last long. After many ups and downs, Sajak became one of the most popular TV show hosts with an estimated net worth of $70 million.

Vanna White’s rumored salary and net worth

While Sajak was paid $15 million, White’s rumored salary on Wheel of Fortune was $10 million. For hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, she might be paid the same amount, which means she makes $34,722 per show.

However, this pay difference didn’t lower her net worth, which is reportedly $70 million, same as that of Sajak’s. The TV presenter, actress and model has also appeared on multiple TV shows, including The A-Team, The King of Queens, Just Shoot Me and Married With Children.

One lesser-known fact about White is that her contract for the original game show runs through 2022.

About Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2

Also Read

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 is set to premiere on Sunday, September 26 at 8 pm (ET) on ABC. It will be hosted by White and Sajak and will welcome multiple celebrity guests to spin the wheel and solve word puzzles. They can win up to a million dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.

Edited by Prem Deshpande