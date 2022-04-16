What did Pat Sajak say to Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune? Opera joke explained as internet dismisses comment as “wordplay"

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is once again facing criticism for questioning his co-host Vanna White on the game show.

On Wednesday's episode of the long-running game show, host Pat Sajak asked a shockingly odd question that some viewers felt crossed the line, while others dismissed the comment as “wordplay."

All About Pat Sajak Joke to Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune

Tweets on Pat Sajak questioning Vanna White (Image via Sportskeeda)

Wheel of Fortune contestant Ashley Fabian is a professional opera singer, who scored $67,410 in cash and prizes. But unknowingly, she started a weird conversation between the show's host Pat Sajak and his co-host of 30 years Vanna White.

It was during their back-and-forth banter when Sajak asked White, "Are you an opera buff at all?"

To which his co-host answered, "Yes, I’m not a buff, but I like opera.”

And right after this, he asked White, “Have you ever watched opera in the buff? I’m just curious.”

On hearing this, White responded with a firm “No” and laughed it off.

Soon after, social media users expressed their opinion about Sajak and his question. Some dismissed his comment as “wordplay” and suggested that it was just a “joke”, while others found it offensive.

All about the game show

The American television game show created by Merv Griffin debuted in 1975, featuring contestants solving word puzzles to win cash and prizes determined by spinning a giant carnival wheel.

After Wheel of Fortune hostess Susan Stafford left in October 1982, White, who was a contestant in the Miss Georgia USA 1978 pageant, was selected as the regular hostess on December 13, 1982, a year after Sajak began hosting the show.

She even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 20, 2006, while Sajak is the title-holder of the Longest Career as a Game Show Host in the Guinness Book of World Records (2019). While, being presented with the award, he acknowledged White’s contribution and said he “couldn’t have done it without” the latter.

Episode 15 of the American game show will air on 15 April, 2022, on ABC.

Edited by Khushi Singh