The Amazing Race 2022 (season 34) cast list: Meet the contestants

After successfully finishing Season 33 despite the ongoing pandemic, The Amazing Race is returning for its latest trip around the world with Season 34. The contestants for the upcoming season of the show have been announced by CBS.

The upcoming season will see 12 teams competing for the grand prize. The series will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Amazing Race will now air at 10/9 C. Aside from watching it on CBS, viewers can also watch it live and on-demand on Paramount+.

This season marks the 400th episode of The Amazing Race.

Season 34 will once again be hosted by Phil Keoghan.

Prior to the series, here's what you need to know about the contestants of The Amazing Race Season 34.

Meet the contestants competing in The Amazing Race Season 34:

For the first time ever, a season of The Amazing Race will feature 12 teams starting their race outside of the US. The contestants will travel to Munich, Germany, to begin their race around the world.

Read more about the teams below:

Emily Bushmell and Molly Sinert

The 36-year-olds are reunited identitcal twins from Ardmore, Pennsylvania, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Molly works as a Healthcare Administrator, while Emily is a Law Firm Administrator.

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss

Derek, 24, and Claire, 25, previously appeared on Big Brother and are currently dating. Derek is a Product Manager from Los Angeles, California. Claire, on the other hand, works as an AI Engineer.

Aastha Lal and Nina Duong

Aastha, 33, and Nina, 34, are engaged and live in Marina Del Rey, California. Aastha is the VP of Operations, and Nina is the Director of Business Development.

Marcus and Michael Craig:

Marcus, 38, and Michael, 30, are military brothers. They are both from Georgia and Alamorgordo, New Mexico. Marcus is an Army Tank Commander, and Michael is a fighter pilot in the Air Force.

Aubrey Ares and David Harnandez:

Aubrey and David, both 29, are Latin dancers from Los Angeles, California. Aubrey runs a dance studio, and David works as a helicopter mechanic. They met while David was taking dance classes at Aubrey's studio.

Abby Garrett and Will Freeman:

Abby, 24, and Will, 25, are Birmingham, Alabama natives and childhood sweethearts. Will is an accountant, and Abby is a data scientist. They've been together for over eight years. Will in a CBS post stated that participating in show was a dream come true for him.

Luis Color and Michelle Bugos

Luis, 34, and Michelle, 34, are both from Miami, Florida. Luis is a firefighter, and Michelle is a dancer. Michelle has been performing as a dancer for a long time. She shared that she and her husband share Latin blood in them.

Apart from the aforementioned contestants, here are the remaining teams that will take part in The Amazing Race Season 34:

Quinton Peron and Mattie Lynch

Tim Mann and Rex Ryan

Linton and Sharik Atkinson

Glenda and Lumumba Roberts

Rich Kuo and Dom Jones

The Amazing Race Season 34 will exclusively premiere on CBS on 10/9 C. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal