Shark Tank Season 14 guest sharks: Gwyneth Paltrow, Tony Xu, and other entrepreneurs from ABC’s reality TV show

ABC's Shark Tank is set to return to screens with its latest season and has been on the air for over a decade. The show comprises influential investors set to outbid each other to bag the best business plans. In each episode, entrepreneurs stand before the sharks and pitch their projects to get the investment they need to grow.

The sharks will go live for the first time ever as the season premiere will be streamed in real-time. The ABC show is set to air on Friday, September 23, at 8 pm ET and will be available to stream on Hulu the day after every episode airs.

While season 14 follows in the footsteps of the previous seasons of Shark Tank, the producers have decided to tweak the system just a little bit. The show will invite guest sharks to participate in the process along with regular sharks to spice things up and give aspiring entrepreneurs a better chance of getting investments.

New Shark Alert! Shark Tank introduces guest sharks in season 14

The creators have decided to mix things up this season by introducing additional judges on the panel who will appear as guest sharks who will participate in the bidding process and hopefully invest in someone's dream project.

Marvel's Gwyneth Paltrow and DoorDash CEO and billionaire Tony Xu are set to appear on ABC's Shark Tank Season 14 as guest sharks. Joining them will be Emma Grede, co-founder of Good America, Peter Jones from Dragon's Den, Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Kind, and Kendra Scott.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actor and founder of lifestyle brand Goop will appear as a guest shark on Shark Tank Season 14 and will be a part of the business format for the first time. The actress's brand was launched in 2008, and she took on the role of CEO in 2016.

In addition to its own Netflix shows, The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow and Sex, Love & Goop, it has retail stores and a line of skincare products as well as fragrances. Her brand also covers travel, work, food, beauty as well as physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.

The actress also featured in films such as Emma, Sliding Doors, and Planet of the Apes. She last appeared in Netflix's The Politician and is famously known for her role as Pepper Pots in the Marvel franchise.

Tony Xu

DoorDash @DoorDash



Our CEO and co-founder will be a guest shark on Season 14 of Next up into the tank... Tony Xu!Our CEO and co-founder will be a guest shark on Season 14 of @ABCSharkTank 🦈 (1/3) Next up into the tank... Tony Xu!Our CEO and co-founder will be a guest shark on Season 14 of @ABCSharkTank 🦈 (1/3) https://t.co/R2nZ53w1Vs

Billionaire, co-founder, and DoorDash CEO, Tony Xu will also appear on Shark Tank for the first time since its inception. He founded the restaurant delivery service in 2013 alongside Andy Fang and Stanley Tang, owns 4.6 percent plus options, and became a billionaire after its 2020 IPO. DoorDash is USA's largest food delivery service and delivers food from more than 390,000 restaurants and other merchants.

The 37-year-old self-made billionaire resides in San Francisco and has a Masters in Business Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

While talking about DoorDash, he said:

“DoorDash exists today to empower those like my Mom who came here with a dream to make it on their own. Fighting for the underdog is part of who I am and what we stand for as a company.”

These guest sharks will join returning sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary in different episodes of Shark Tank.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht