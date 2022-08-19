How rich is Gwyneth Paltrow? Actress’ rumored net worth explored as she's set to appear as a guest on Shark Tank Season 14

ABC's hit entrepreneur show, Shark Tank, is set to release its 14th season on September 23 with a new guest shark this season. Actor and founder of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow will make her first appearance on the show.

Paltrow has a net worth of $200 million, with her wealth mostly coming from her acting and business ventures.

Season 14 of Shark Tank USA will feature a new bunch of talented entrepreneurs who are looking to give their business a boost by attaining the help of already successful sharks who will be judging the show.

The official synopsis of Shark Tank reads:

In the show the board of are Sharks strong, self-made multimillionaire and billionaire business tycoons who keep continuing their search for best businesses and to invest in these. This show will give a chance to people from all over the country to chase their dreams of successful entrepreneurship by securing deals from sharks.

Gwyneth Paltrow from Shark Tank has a number of business ventures

Gwyneth Paltrow is an American actress, singer, lifestyle writer, and businesswoman. Apart from her acting career, she owns a successful lifestyle business empire, Goop.

In 2008, Paltrow started the company, which sent lifestyle newsletters offering recipes, product recommendations, and tips. The readership of the newsletters grew overwhelmingly, which lead to its branching out into a website, a print magazine, a podcast, and pop-up shops. Presently, she caters to more than 200 employees in her company.

Moreover, she raised $50 million in Series C funding at a valuation of $250 million in March 2019. Furthermore, it is assumed that Gwyneth's paper stake is worth $75 million before taxes.

When it comes to real estate, Paltrow owns a number of beautiful and expensive properties in Los Angeles, New York City, and London. She has a penthouse in New York City that is 4,479 square feet, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an eat-in kitchen featuring marble countertops. There are also terraces off the master bedroom and living room/dining room area.

Apart from Goop, she is also associated with other major brands. The businesswoman is a spokesperson for Estee Lauder fragrances and Bean Pole International, which is a Korean fashion brand.

Moreover, her narration of Bill Martin's "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" also got her Grammy nomination for Best Spoken-Word Album for Children.

Paltrow has also acted in a number of films. In 1998, she starred in a number of big banner films like; A Perfect Murder, Hush, Great Expectations, Sliding Doors, and Shakespeare in Love.

She got her big break in films by playing Viola de Lesseps, William Shakespeare's fictional muse Shakespeare in Love.

In 1999, the movie also went for the Best Picture Academy Award, where Paltrow also won the Best Actress Oscar along with a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award. Moreover, the actress got $750,000 for acting in her award-winning film.

The Shark Tank guest judge also starred in 2008's Iron Man in which she played the role of Pepper Potts. The film was a massive hit and earned $585 million worldwide.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Shark Tank season 14 on September 23 at 8.00 pm ET/ PT on ABC.

