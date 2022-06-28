New York City and San Francisco pride parade: Chaos ensues as gunfire sounds leaves crowd in panic 

Pride Parade attendees assumed the noise of firecrackers to be gunfire, which sent crowds running during two of the country’s largest Pride Parades in New York City and San Francisco this weekend despite law enforcement confirming false alarms. There were no injuries, reported the NYPD.

Thousands of people attended this Sunday's LGBTQIA+ Pride parade in New York, which sprawled across lower Manhattan.

New York's Pride Parade is considered the second-largest in the United States after San Francisco. It was also the first time people had gathered in significant numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Eli Erlick @EliErlick Queer and trans people are so worried about shootings now that there was a stampede at pride. Someone shot off fireworks in Washington Square Park and everyone ran. Queer and trans people are so worried about shootings now that there was a stampede at pride. Someone shot off fireworks in Washington Square Park and everyone ran. https://t.co/VdybnPnOIL

Tweeting about the incident and clarifying that the situation was nothing but a false alarm, NYPD wrote:

"There were NO shots fired in Washington Square Park. After an investigation, it was determined that the sound was fireworks set off at the location."

Meanwhile, the panic caused by the confusion was described as "chaotic" because it led to a stampede. People reportedly started running and screaming after hearing shots being fired.

"No serious injuries": Police on chaos at New York and San Francisco Pride Parade

After paradegoers ran frantically due to the alleged sounds of gunfire, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey confirmed that there had been no shots fired in Washington Square Park. Further investigations by the NYPD revealed that it was fireworks that were set off at the 9.75-acre public park in Greenwich Village.

Authorities confirmed that even though a stampede took place, there were "no serious injuries."

Meanwhile, police officers in San Francisco, posted in the Civic Center area for the city's Pride Festival, responded to the shooting near 7th and Market Streets in the evening.

However, officers could not find any victims or witnesses of the alleged shooting. Even then, the cops continued to monitor activity on the scene to ensure the safety and security of Pride events.

Citizens are on edge due to the recent rise in gun-related violence in the country, especially the infamous mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

Some social media users pointed out the recent shooting at a gay bar in Oslo, Norway. The shooting incident killed two people and injured more than a dozen in a case of possible terrorism.

NYS OASAS @NYSOASAS We had a great turnout for the #Pride Parade this weekend in New York City. Thanks to everyone who marched in this year's parade, and all who came to support! #pride2022 We had a great turnout for the #Pride Parade this weekend in New York City. Thanks to everyone who marched in this year's parade, and all who came to support! #pride2022 https://t.co/qVNz54NzO2

When asked about their opinions on the Supreme Court's recent ruling on abortion, organizers called the decision "devastating." At the New York City Pride Parade, Planned Parenthood was the first contingent.

The organizers said:

"This dangerous decision puts millions in harm's way, gives government control over our individual freedom to choose, and sets a disturbing precedent that puts many other constitutional rights and freedoms in jeopardy."

Several rights groups believe that the verdict on abortion could spell trouble, given that a conservative majority dominates the Supreme Court. It could restrict the freedoms experienced in recent areas of contraception and same-sex marriage.

