WeHo Pride Parade 2022: Janelle Monae and Jojo Siwa set to headline event

The inaugural WeHo Pride Parade is slated to take place from June 3 to June 5 in the City of West Hollywood. The headliners for the festival include singer, actress and entrepreneur Janelle Monáe, who will be the grand marshal of the WeHo Parade. JoJo Siwa, a social media star-turned-TV personality, has been named as the event’s Next Gen Icon. The parade will begin at 12 noon PT from Crescent Heights Boulevard and will make its way west along Santa Monica Boulevard to the City’s Rainbow District.

The parade will begin on Friday evening with the Dyke March and Women’s Freedom Festival. The parade will also include the OUTLOUD Raising Voices Music Festival, which will continue throughout the three days of the WeHo Pride and feature performances, artist meet-and-greets, food and beverages.

In a statement, West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said:

“Pride events give the diverse LGBTQ community a place to advocate for equality as well as a place to celebrate exactly who they are — exactly who they were meant to be.”

She further added:

“As our icons join parade contingents rolling down Santa Monica Boulevard on Sunday, June 5, West Hollywood will give #WeHoPride Parade participants and spectators from around the world a safe space and a loving, accepting home.”

More about the headliners Janelle Monae and Jojo Siwa

Janelle Monáe Robinson is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, science-fiction author and actress. She is signed to Atlantic Records, as well as to her own imprint, the Wondaland Arts Society.

Monáe's musical career began in 2003 with the release of a demo album titled The Audition. In 2007, Monáe publicly debuted with a conceptual EP titled Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase). In 2010, Monáe released a first full-length studio album, The ArchAndroid, a concept album and sequel to her first EP through Bad Boy Records.

In 2016, Monáe made her film debut in two high-profile productions with Hidden Figures, where she portrayed NASA mathematician and aerospace engineer Mary Jackson and Moonlight. Hidden Figures was a box office success and Moonlight won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 89th annual ceremony.

JoJo Siwa is an American dancer, singer, and YouTuber, famous for appearing on two seasons of Dance Moms along with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. She also released hit singles including Boomerang and Kid in a Candy Store. The 19-year old singer posts daily videos of her day-to-day life on her YouTube channel, Its JoJo Siwa.

She has also appeared on shows such as The Masked Singer, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, Dancing with the Stars, and So You Think You Can Dance, among others.

