Travis Scott lawsuit: Rapper sued over alleged stampede at Rolling Loud 2019

American singer and rapper Travis Scott has landed himself in a new lawsuit filed by a Rolling Loud concert attendee in 2019. Marchelle Love, in her lawsuit, has noted that she was severely injured during the May 2019 incident. The lawsuit further claims that the concert was dangerous and uncontrollable.

What is Travis Scott being sued for?

The lawsuit claims that the rapper disregarded a plea by the police as they rushed backstage after Scott began his set, asking him to stop performing. The concert then turned unmanageable, resulting in several injuries.

The woman’s lawyers in the lawsuit wrote:

“Despite his being ordered by the authorities to cease his continued incitement of the crowd, Travis Scott continued to verbally and physically incite the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities.”

They further added:

“Despite the fact that Travis Scott was aware of and could clearly see concertgoers being injured, suffocating, losing consciousness, fighting, and being trampled, he continued his performance while authorities were forced to attempt to render aid to these injured concertgoers.”

What are Travis Scott’s representatives saying?

(Image via AP)

Travis Scott’s representatives have called the new accusations a blatant and cynical attempt to attack Travis over a 3-year-old incident that was deliberately misrepresented. They also noted that the stampede at the Rolling Loud festival was caused by a false report of an active shooter that caused panic in the crowd.

Billboard quoted Scott’s representative who said:

“As even the complaint makes clear, this incident was related to a false report of a shooting mid-show, completely unrelated to Travis’s performance. This cheap opportunism is based on a blatant lie that’s easy to detect. And it is particularly telling that this plaintiff’s lawyer didn’t even assert a claim against Travis when he originally filed the complaint on behalf of his client more than two years ago or in four prior versions of that complaint.”

The case has also named contractor Sequel Tour Solutions as a defendant. The case initially constituted the names of various Rolling Loud organizers who were dropped from the case earlier this year.

Scott is facing numerous legal battles over Astroworld Festival

The development comes after Scott fights numerous legal battles after the Astroworld Tragedy, which claimed 10 lives. Scott was the headliner at the Astroworld Concert on November 5 in Houston. During Scott’s performance, the crowd surged towards his stage, causing asphyxiation of the victims.

After the incident, Scott noted that he was unaware of the mishap until after his set got over. He also said that the Houston police had allowed him to continue his set for 40 minutes after the tragedy. An investigation into the Astroworld Tragedy is currently ongoing by the Houston Police.

Meanwhile, Scott has launched Project Heal, an initiative that will contribute $5 million for efforts that will tackle the challenges faced by youth, especially the marginalized and at-risk communities.

Edited by Sayati Das