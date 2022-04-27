Rolling Loud Toronto 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and more

Rolling Loud Festival has announced its first ever Canadian edition slated to take place from September 9 to 11. The festival will take place at the scenic Ontario Place in Toronto, Canada. Headlining the festival will be Dave, Future, and Wizkid among other lineups of artists.

Rolling Loud Toronto is the music festival brand's latest international edition after Portugal from July 6 to 8, and Woo Hah! in the Netherlands from July 1 to 3.

Rolling Loud @RollingLoud This is our first year in Canada and we're hyped! Rolling Loud Toronto is the beginning of something beautiful for the city This is our first year in Canada and we're hyped! Rolling Loud Toronto is the beginning of something beautiful for the city

Rolling Loud Toronto 2022 tickets

Tickets for the festival will be available from the festival's official website or through the festival’s official ticketing partner, Front Gate Tickets. The presale for the festival tickets begins on Wednesday, April 27 at 12.00 pm ET and Thursday, April 28 at 10.00 pm ET.

Rolling Loud Toronto 2022 lineup

Also scheduled to perform at the 3-day festival in Toronto are Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Canadian rap artists NAV, Belly, and Pressa, Skepta, Central Cee, AJ Tracey, and Rema. The lineup also includes Ski Mask the Slump God, Oliver Tree, Migos, Suicide Boys, Lil Tjay, Lil Tecca, Belly, Sheck Wes, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, Pouya, K Camp, Killy, Xavier Wulf and Fat Nick among others.

Where else is Rolling Loud happening?

The festival has announced major events in Netherlands from July 1 to July 3 and in Portugal from July 6 to July 8. The Miami edition of the festival is slated from July 22 to July 24 with headliners including Ye, Future and Kendrick Lamar.

More about the festival

Rolling Loud was founded as a hip-hop festival in 2015 by music promoters Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif. The duo, who met in high school, organized small music events together. The first festival took place in Miami, Florida. It later expanded to locations including Los Angeles, Australia, New York City and Portugal.

Previous editions of the festival have been attended by J. Cole, Travis Scott, Future, and Rick Ross. The roster also included Cardi B, Migos, Gucci Mane, Machine Gun Kelly. Post Malone, ASAP Rocky, and Travis Scott. Other scheduled artists included Megan Thee Stallion, Swae Lee, and Lil Pump.

Rolling Loud festival controversies

The hip-hop festival has been subject to controversies in the past. The 2019 festival, which took place in Miami, was disrupted by false reports of an active shooting. Florida rapper Kodak Black reportedly did not arrive for his scheduled set due to being arrested off-site on a weapons charge during the festival. Rapper Lil Wayne announced that he would no longer be attending the festival after it became mandatory to be searched by police before performing.

Last year, at the festival, DaBaby’s set drew scrutiny after he made insensitive comments about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community. He also brought out rapper Tory Lanez during his set, right after Megan Thee Stallion’s set, which was seen as a provocative move. Megan Thee Stallion had accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot.

Edited by Somava