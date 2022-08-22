MTV VMA 2022: Full list of nominees and performers

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) nominations have been announced for 2022. The awards show will kick off at 8 pm ET/PT on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. A 90-minute pre-show broadcast will air on August 28 at 6:30 pm ET/PT.
The 90-minute pre-show of MTV VMAs 2022 will be hosted by MTV personalities Nessa and Kevan Kenney. The MTV VMAs will also feature pop star Tate McRae as a special celebrity correspondent and musician Murda Beatz as the Kraft Singles House DJ.
On August 19, MTV announced that Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy will perform at the VMAs pre-show.
This year, Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAs. Further, Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV VMAs.
For this year’s MTV VMAs, the network has unveiled three previously unannounced social-media-voted award categories. These categories include Group of the Year, Song of the Summer and Album of the year. Fans can vote for their favorite artist through MTV's Instagram Story. Artists including Doja Cat, Harry Styles and Jack Harlow have grabbed the most nods in eight categories each for the MTV VMA 2022.
BTS is the most nominated group with four nods.
MTV VMA 2022 full list of nominations
Video of the year
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records
Artist of the year
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Drake – OVO/Republic
- Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – Columbia Records
- Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
- Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Song of the year
- Adele – “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best new artist
- Baby Keem – Columbia Records
- Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
- GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
- Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Måneskin – Arista Records
- Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Push performance of the year
- September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
- October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
- November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records
- December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
- January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
- February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
- March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
- April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
- May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
- June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
- July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Best collaboration
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
- Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
- ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Best pop
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
Best hip-hop
- Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
- Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
Best rock
- Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
- Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
- Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
- Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
- Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
Best alternative
- Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
- Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
- Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records
- Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
- Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
- WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
Best Latin
- Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records
- Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment
- Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
- Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records
- Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
- J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Best R&B
- Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW
- Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
- H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
- Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records
- The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records
Best K-pop
- BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
- ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment
- LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
- Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment
- TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment
Video for good
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
- Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
- Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit
- Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Best metaverse performance
- BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
- BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
- Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
- Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
- Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Best longform video
- Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records
- Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
- Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records
Best cinematography
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records
Best direction
- Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records
Best art direction
- Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records
- Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Best visual effects
- Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
- Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Best choreography
- BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
- Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
- Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
- Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Best editing
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
- Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
- Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
- ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records
- Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
MTV VMA 2022 performers
Among the announced performers for the MTV VMAs 2022 is Nicki Minaj. Also among the performers is Jack Harlow, who will give a solo performance at the MTV VMAs. Other performers at the main ceremony include Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and Kane Brown.
The MTV VMAs 2022 will be telecasted simultaneously on The CW Network. Additionally, the event will air on BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. Fans can vote for their favourite categories by visiting vote.mtv.com. The voting closed on Friday, August 19, except for best new artist. Nominations for the newly announced social categories for MTV VMA are said to be announced at a later date.
