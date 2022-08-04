Is Addison Rae Christian? TikTok star sparks backlash with Holy Trinity themed bikini

Addison Rae is receiving immense backlash on social media following her collaboration with Adidas. The TikTok sensation posted an image on Instagram showcasing the brand’s Praying’s Holy Trinity Bikini. Netizens found the swimsuit to be disrespectful to Christianity.

On Tuesday, August 3, the He’s All That star posted an image to Instagram where she wore the $100 bikini top with the word “Father” on one side and “Son” on the other. The social media post only included the top part of the bikini. The bottom part of the swimsuit reads “Holy Spirit.”

Adidas' Praying's Holy Trinity Bikini (Image via Praying)

While the 21-year old Addison's celebrity friends went crazy over her post, as Mark Hunter, also known as ‘The Cobrasnake,’ wrote- “home run” and Tate McRae wrote “oh my god Addison,” others slammed the swimsuit and the social media star for representing the company.

The Christian TikToker deleted the Instagram post on Wednesday.

Netizens react to Addison Rae’s Instagram post

The internet was not impressed with the collaboration. Along with the influencer receiving immense backlash for wearing the swimsuit, Rae was also slammed online for representing the company. Many were displeased with the cult-favorite brand for creating the swimsuit which debased Christianity.

A few tweets where followers attacked Rae and Adidas read:

444. @debbiieex #addisonrae When things like the Addison Rae situation happens… it makes me question humanity. Is Christianity not a serious religion to anyone I’m so confused it’s so disrespectful and disgusting to watch and see happen on a day to day basis. #adidas When things like the Addison Rae situation happens… it makes me question humanity. Is Christianity not a serious religion to anyone I’m so confused it’s so disrespectful and disgusting to watch and see happen on a day to day basis. #adidas #addisonrae

lady m @heatedyonce Adidas is smart for using Addison Rae to promote the Praying collection, they knew outrage would ultimately give it more attention and sales.



I wish Addison didnt give in to the backlash, God isnt real anyway lol Adidas is smart for using Addison Rae to promote the Praying collection, they knew outrage would ultimately give it more attention and sales. I wish Addison didnt give in to the backlash, God isnt real anyway lol

🇺🇸Minnesota Montage🇺🇸 @Bombasotta @naomii_okk @whoisaddison @adidas It's not okay to make fun of any other religion, but the second it is Christianity, they pull this crap @naomii_okk @whoisaddison @adidas It's not okay to make fun of any other religion, but the second it is Christianity, they pull this crap

E Botena @EBotena #addisonrae #adidas #cancelnike To think I just shopped at the adidas outlet for back to school, and then seeing the disgusting adidas sponsored bathing suit worn by Addison Rae blaspheming Christianity. Enough! #canceladidas To think I just shopped at the adidas outlet for back to school, and then seeing the disgusting adidas sponsored bathing suit worn by Addison Rae blaspheming Christianity. Enough! #canceladidas #addisonrae #adidas #cancelnike

Addison Rae is a Christian

Although the Louisiana-native is a Christian herself, it did not seem to bother the Obsessed singer from taking on the brand sponsorship. Rae attended the Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Rae’s parents Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling practiced Christianity at home. The parents practiced the religion along with their three children Addison, Lucas and Enzo.

Although sources online claim that the singer-actress was born into a Christian family, Rae has not spoken about actively practicing religion in the past.

Rae is not the only celebrity to wear the famous Adidas bikini. Recently, Christina Aguilera took to Instagram, posing in the French version of the bikini which read “Père,” “Fils” and “Esprit Saint.” The singer captioned the video- “A religious experience.”

Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez cheats on Sheri Easterling

As Addison Rae continues to be the talk of the internet, her family has been making headlines as well. Rae’s 46-year-old father Monty Lopez has been accused of cheating on his wife with 25-year-old influencer Renée Ash. The two allegedly had a five-month relationship.

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Ash claimed that she was led to believe that she was in a serious relationship with Lopez. During their time together, the duo traveled to Ibiza and spoke of building a family together.

In the explosive article, Ash apologized to Rae’s family for having an affair with Lopez. She said:

“I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has. And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love.”

The influencer also added in the interview:

“Addison and Sheri don’t deserve this and neither do the other girls he’s disrespected. I hope telling my story sheds light on a man who has gotten away with their power in the industry for too long.”

Monty Lopez was also accused of touching a young woman’s derriere at a club and hitting on another young woman on video call.

Since then, Sheri Easterling and Addison Rae have unfollowed Lopez on Instagram.

