Who is Monty Lopez? Addison Rae dad drama explained as he's accused of cheating in viral TikTok videos 

TikTok sensation Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez is gaining immense traction after videos of him cheating on his wife Sheri Easterling surfaced online. On July 4, 2022, two TikTok videos of the celebrity father allegedly flirting with two young women started making rounds on social media.

The videos come in the aftermath of speculations of a fallout between Rae and her father. On June 28, the 21-year-old TikTok star unfollowed her father on social media. Noticeably, Addison Rae’s mother Sheri Easterling unfollowed Monty Lopez and removed the word “wife” from her Instagram bio as well.

The videos sparked rumors of a drift between Rae's parents.

So far, however, none of the involved parties have confirmed that Lopez did cheat on his wife Sheri Easterling. No family member had addressed the cheating scandal at the time of writing this article. However, Easterling took to her official Twitter account on July 5 and wrote:

“I deserve happiness, peace, joy, hope, love, patience, kindness.”

Fans have been left wondering whether the tweet was in response to the viral videos.

What can be seen in the TikTok videos of Monty Lopez?

On July 4, a video of TikTok user @iamjessk allegedly Face Timing with Rae’s father in a car at night started making rounds on Twitter. Although it’s difficult to confirm that Monty Lopez is in the video call, fans claim that the man’s voice sounds incredibly close to that of Lopez’s.

Shortly after the clip began making its rounds, another video of Lopez allegedly getting inappropriately close to a young woman started making rounds online. The video was taken by now-deleted TikTok account @marlig. A woman can be seen at a club saying:

“Addison Rae’s dad is trying to f**k me. I swear to god.”

The woman was then seen covering her mouth in shock, with the video cutting to a moment in the club where Lopez can allegedly be seen getting close to a woman in an attempt to have a conversation with her.

Who is Addison Rae’s father Monty Lopez?

Monty Lopez is best known on social media as the father of TikTok star and actress Addison Rae. Following his daughter’s overnight claim to success, he also became a well-known TikTok figure, garnering a following of over 5.6 million after launching his own account in 2019. He started posting content on the channel after observing his daughter and wife’s success on the platform.

He decided to take a year off from his job to crack the code to become TikTok famous. Prior to the 46-year-old becoming a well-known figure online, he was working in real estate. According to IMDb, he also runs his own investment company, ML Sales.

Monty Lopez graduated from the University of Louisiana, Lafayette. He studied English Language and Literature/Letters.

Lopez went on to marry Sheri Easterling and have three children - Addison Rae and two sons Lucas and Enzo.

Along with having his individual TikTok account, he is also part of @theraefamily on TikTok which includes his wife and children.

In 2020, Addison Rae’s family along with Monty Lopez signed up with talent agency WME.

Fans react to viral videos of Addison Rae's father

Fans of the TikTok star took to Twitter to express their opinions. Check out some of their reactions below:

While none of the concerned parties have addressed the sources yet, Rae and Easterling unfollowing Lopez, paired with Easterling's cryptic tweet about deserving "love, patience, kindness" has left fans wondering whether there is trouble in paradise.

