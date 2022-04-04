"Why is she famous again": Addison Rae attends Grammys with boyfriend Omer Fedi, sparks backlash online 

Addison Rae made her Grammy debut this year with boyfriend Omer Fedi. Fedi is a successful artist who helped produce songs for Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber, and more. The artist had nominations in three categories this year, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for the album MONTERO, with Lil Nas X.

However, many internet users couldn't figure out why the TikTok star was attending the event, as she has only released one song in her career. This evolved into a flurry of Tweets criticizing the influencer for her presence at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards that was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, on April 3, 2022.

One user, @figgynyk voiced their confusion, questioning why Rae was attending the prestigious music event.

•𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐘• @figgynyk Why is Addison Rae at the Grammy’s and why is she famous again? Why is Addison Rae at the Grammy’s and why is she famous again?

Netizens were not impressed with Addison Rae attending the Grammys

(📸: Getty Images) Addison Rae and Omer Fedi brought the PDA to the #GRAMMYs (📸: Getty Images) Addison Rae and Omer Fedi brought the PDA to the #GRAMMYs . 💋 (📸: Getty Images) https://t.co/RtStg1gdQd

This was Addison's first public appearance on the red carpet, however, the internet wasn't too happy about the same. They questioned what she was doing there.

taylor's version | getting a falliam baby @midnightlies13 I don't even care about the Grammy's anymore but WHY IS ADDISON RAE THERE. Like out of all people??? Her??? I don't even care about the Grammy's anymore but WHY IS ADDISON RAE THERE. Like out of all people??? Her???

keke ❀ 118 @werestranged who the hell invited addison rae to the grammy’s? who the hell invited addison rae to the grammy’s?

𝖈𝖍𝖚𝖑𝖆 @VanesaNessi If Addison Rae went to the Grammy’s why couldn’t I? 🤨 If Addison Rae went to the Grammy’s why couldn’t I? 🤨

Many were upset to see Rae on the guest list, while their favorite artists were absent from the event.

ً @OFFTHEBISH addison rae is attending the grammy’s but not ariana addison rae is attending the grammy’s but not ariana https://t.co/mljXBixVog

SCNEWS 🚗🔥 @SCNEWSANDALL So you’re telling me Addison rae is in the Grammy but not Julia micheals, Sabrina Carpenter and JP Saxe? What have the world become- So you’re telling me Addison rae is in the Grammy but not Julia micheals, Sabrina Carpenter and JP Saxe? What have the world become-

VENTI SHALL COME HOME @AaliyxhCo Ariana wasn't in the Grammy's but Addison Rae? ....I'm going back into the closet. Ariana wasn't in the Grammy's but Addison Rae? ....I'm going back into the closet.

moonchild 🇺🇦🌿 @dimpleddaydream the grammy’s felt a little… idk how else to put it but empty? kinda? it feels like so many people weren’t there; ariana grande, harry styles, taylor swift, cardi b, beyoncé, just to name a few. i guess that’s why it felt like something was missing tonight. the grammy’s felt a little… idk how else to put it but empty? kinda? it feels like so many people weren’t there; ariana grande, harry styles, taylor swift, cardi b, beyoncé, just to name a few. i guess that’s why it felt like something was missing tonight.

Many took this chance to create memes about the influencer. They joked that Addison Rae might win an award for her unrealeased song.

wiLL @willfulchaos here’s how addison rae can win a grammy for i got it bad even though she hasn’t released it yet here’s how addison rae can win a grammy for i got it bad even though she hasn’t released it yet https://t.co/weaKgs5cvH

glamrocker1995 @jaaaaackass_ “Obsessed” by Addison Rae has just won best song at the 2022 Grammy awards “Obsessed” by Addison Rae has just won best song at the 2022 Grammy awards https://t.co/nkFQlN67Dv

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi started dating in the summer of 2021

Dating rumors regarding Rae and Fedi started circling around social media during the first few months of 2021. Their relationship was teased by Rae through an Instagram story that she posted in July 2021. The story featured a video of two shadows kissing each other.

Then, in August, Fedi promoted Rae's debut movie, He's All That, on his Instagram account. The movie made considerable profit after its release, at the same time, Fedi's song with Justin Bieber and Kid Laroi was charting at number one on the billboards.

He shared his joy through another Instagram story, confirming his relationship with Addison Rae. He posted,

"Me and my baby are both number 1 atm. I’m so, so, so proud of her. Wonder if we’re the first couple to ever do that with a movie and a song? Anyway, love you babe."

Since then, the couple have been going steady and making regular appearances in each other's social media posts.

