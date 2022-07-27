“I’ve really been struggling”: Addison Rae shares mental health update amid dad Monty Lopez’ cheating scandal

American TikToker and actress Addison Rae took to Twitter to admit that she has been "struggling" amidst the news of her father, Monty Lopez's alleged relationship with 25-year-old Renee Ash. Though she has not made any public comment on the scandal, her tweet on Monday clearly expressed her mental turmoil.

She tweeted:

“I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express.”

Addison Rae @whoisaddison I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express. My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express. My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it

Earlier, Ash made the explosive allegation that Lopez had a five-month affair with her while he was still married to Addison's mother, Sheri Easterling. Following the tweet, Addison Rae received tremendous love and support from her fans, with #WELOVEYOUADDISON trending on Twitter.

autumn @addissonlovely we made this hashtag i love you @whoisaddison take your time, relax, focus on your mental health and your body first! you are important to me and all of your supporters and friends and we want the best for youwe made this hashtag #weloveyouaddison so it will be easier for you to see our messagesi love you @whoisaddison take your time, relax, focus on your mental health and your body first! you are important to me and all of your supporters and friends and we want the best for you💓we made this hashtag #weloveyouaddison so it will be easier for you to see our messages 💖 i love you

alexia @addsxsun



@whoisaddison don’t forget how a milliers of persons loves you, you’re changed our lives literally, we’ll be always here we’re promise, thanks for everything, i’m so grateful for have u in my life and for met you a many times, je t’aime #WELOVEYOUADDISON don’t forget how a milliers of persons loves you, you’re changed our lives literally, we’ll be always here we’re promise, thanks for everything, i’m so grateful for have u in my life and for met you a many times, je t’aime #WELOVEYOUADDISON @whoisaddison https://t.co/RRqJh3c1F6

Users encouraged her to "never give up," assuring that they would always love and support her.

belle @sabyszrae that smile looks so good on you, i think i should use it more often. #WeLoveYouAddison that smile looks so good on you, i think i should use it more often. #WeLoveYouAddison ❤️ https://t.co/s0r9qmEgix

Cileclaude @cileclaude angel #WELOVEYOUADDISON Dear. Addison remember that no matter how far we still feel very close to you. You are the proof that we Can truly love someone no matter how far. Weangel #WELOVEYOUADDISON Dear. Addison remember that no matter how far we still feel very close to you. You are the proof that we Can truly love someone no matter how far. We ♥️ angel

meg @pinkraes we love you so much addison you can’t even imagine. you’re the purest person ever inside & out and we all know. keep your head up always and don’t let anyone change you #weloveyouaddison we love you so much addison you can’t even imagine. you’re the purest person ever inside & out and we all know. keep your head up always and don’t let anyone change you #weloveyouaddison

Addison Rae and her mother have both unfollowed Monty Lopez on Twitter. The 21-year-old actress has more than 40 million followers on social media.

Addison Rae's father accused of cheating on his wife

Monty Lopez has been charged with having affairs with multiple women, causing a significant rift in the family (image via Getty Images/Vivien Killilea)

Cheating allegations against Monty Lopez first surfaced after two TikTok videos gained massive traction on July 4, 2022. In one video, Monty is seen getting inappropriately close to a woman in a club. The same lady is later heard saying:

"Addison Rae's dad is trying to f**k me right now, I swear to god!"

A few days later, 25-year-old Instagram Influencer Renée Ash revealed that she and Lopez were in a romantic relationship. She took to Instagram to share her side of the tale. She posted a story of herself with Lopez with the text "5 months wasted" written on it. She even shared a screenshot of a text conversation between the two, where Lopez had allegedly said "I love you" to Renée.

In a tell-all interview with Six Pages, Renée Ash shared that Lopez had lied to her that his marriage to Rae's mom was over. She added that Monty had led her on to believe that they would get married and have children together. She said:

He even introduced me to his mom and his youngest brother and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

She added:

“I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has. And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love.”

She revealed that she wanted to be the person who was "brave enough to tell the truth." Expressing her concern for Addison and her mom, she shared that neither they nor all the women he was involved with deserved disrespect. Monty Lopez's alleged ex-girlfriend continued to say:

I hope telling my story sheds light on a man who has gotten away with their power in the industry for too long.”

Based on Ash's statement, the couple was together for five months, after which they broke up due to an alleged pregnancy scare.

After news of her husband's affair with multiple women came to light, Addison Rae's mother, Sheri Easterling, took the word 'wife' out of her Instagram bio, which now describes her as a 'single mom.' She also took to Instagram to announce that her children and their mental health were her priority during this "challenging and overwhelming" time.

On the personal front, Addison Rae has been dating Omer Fedi, an Israeli musician who has performed with artists such as Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X for over a year. Professionally, she has created buzz by launching her range of dolls, promoting inclusivity and body positivity themes.

