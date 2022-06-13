What did Saucy Santana say? Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter tweets controversy explained

American rapper Saucy Santana has landed himself in hot water after old tweets insulting Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy resurfaced online.

In the tweets, which are from 2014, Santana called Jay Z and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy "nappy headed," and even compared the now-10-year-old girl to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, North West.

He also mocked Beyonce, stating that she looked "dry af" during her pregnancy and claimed to be more beautiful than the Crazy in Love singer. In a separate tweet, he admitted that his tweets got his Twitter account suspended once.

Soon after the tweets went viral, BeatKing took to his Twitter handle and urged the Material Girl singer to apologize, especially since he was scheduled to perform in Houston, Beyonce's hometown, later this week.

"Mannn @SaucySantana_ bruh you need to just apologize on stage tomorrow at Summer Jam cause you got a whole show in Houston tomorrow and the Houston BeyHive hit a lil different."

However, the 28-year-old was not happy with the move and publicly bashed BeatKing for asking him to apologize to Beyonce and Blue Ivy. He said that instead of calling him out on social media, BeatKing should have texted him since he had the rapper's number.

Saucy Santana has refused to apologize for his tweets

After his little spat with BeatKing, Santana posted a tweet bashing everyone who asked him to apologize to Beyonce and Blue Ivy on stage during his performance in Houston this weekend.

"Fake woke ass bi***es!!!! People don’t care about old tweets. The internet have this weird thing with power! Thinking they have the power to cancel someone… NEWS FLASH! You don’t! Y’all be thinking y’all have someone by the balls about situations you don’t give a damn about."

Saucy Santana further stated that he does not get involved in other people's business.

"Celebrities are human. Not robots and they for damn sure ain’t perfect. I still talk about a b**ch like a doggggggg til this day. Not publicly because my opinion matters to a lot of ppl now. I be Chillin. I don’t even insert myself in shit that don’t involve me."

The singer said that he was 20 at the time of these tweets and should be given a break for his old tweets.

"Stop all that cap! Tryna ruin ppl Careers cuz you at home miserable and broke. I was miserable and broke too making childish, hateful tweets in 2014. Im 28 years old. A grown a** adult. A completely different mindset on life from when I was 20. But, yall knew dat."

In a separate tweet, Santana said that he would apologize to the person addressed in the tweets if they got offended and not to people forcing him to do so.

"It be the people in the comments… tryna force you to apologize or say sorry. To who?! To y’all?! If I did something to offend someone I should I apologize to them!!!! Not u b**ches. Told y’all y’all think got power over ppl. But, go head."

Saucy Santana became the Twitterati's target the same day he released his new breakout singer Booty with Latto.

