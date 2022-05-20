"I sincerely apologize": Kim Sae Ron posts handwritten apology letter after her recent DUI incident

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron has shared a handwritten apology for her recent DUI (driving under the influence) incident. The K-pop idol has sincerely apologised for all the trouble that she has caused and stated that she is currently reflecting on the damage caused. The actress shared the apology letter on her social media account on May 19.

"I sincerely apologize. I feel so ashamed and disappointed in myself for the mistake I made."

On the morning of May 18, 2022, Sae Ron was involved in a hit-and-run accident and was subsequently detained by police officials on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to reports, the actress was extremely drunk and couldn’t speak properly. Media outlets also reported that Sae Ron was with one other passenger at the time of the incident, however, no physical injuries were reported.

Kim Sae Ron posts apology letter on Instagram, to step down from SBS drama series Trolley

On May 19, 2022, the South Korean actress took to her official Instagram account to post a handwritten apology letter to netizens for her recent DUI incident. At first, Sae Ron apologized for delaying her statement and continued to state:

"Hello. This is Kim Sae Ron. First, after getting the accident and damage affairs in order, I apologize for releasing my statement so late. Yesterday, on May 18 at 8 a.m., I caused an accident damaging public property in Gangnam. I made a big mistake in a drunken state at the time."

Sae Ron further continued:

"Because of my wrong judgment and behavior, I’ve caused an inconvenience to so many people, including merchants in nearby shops, citizens, and those who work to restore [the damage]. Although I needed to act more prudently and with more responsibility, I wasn’t able to do so."

Kim Sae Ron sincerely apologized for the wrongdoing and stated that she is currently working with her agency, Gold Medalist Entertainment, to fix the damage caused by the DUI accident.

"I will do my best to actively communicate and resolve this until the end."

Sae Ron continued to apologize to the producers, cast, and staff members for hindering the filming procedures of the projects in which she was involved.

"Additionally, I am so sorry to the producers, my fellow actors, and the staff members for hindering the production of the project that is currently filming, as well as the one in preparation. I once again deeply apologize. I am sorry for causing an inconvenience."

The actress ended her statement by saying:

"I have no excuses for this unfortunate incident and I feel so ashamed and disappointed in myself for the mistake I made. I will deeply reflect and reflect again to ensure that something like this never happens again. I’m sorry."

On May 19, 2022, Gold Medalist Entertainment, too, issued an apology on behalf of the actress and stated her remorse for the unfortunate accident. Kim Sae Ron also stated that she has decided to step down from her role in SBS's upcoming K-drama series Trolley.

Meanwhile, K-media outlets have speculated that Netflix’s upcoming series Bloodhounds, starring Kim Sae Ron, might possibly press lawsuits if it has to reshoot scenes that include the actress. However, the production team has not released any official statement but has found itself in a precarious position.

