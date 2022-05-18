What did Kim Sae Ron do? Agency responds as actress reportedly under police investigation over DUI incident

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron is under police investigation for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI). The 21-year-old actress caused a car accident, after which police personnel arrived at the spot to conduct breathalyzer tests on her. The incident occured on the morning of May 18, 2022.

Upon hearing the news, the actress’s agency, Gold Medalist, has stepped in and is currently examining the reports and charges against Kim. The agency stated that they are looking into the matter and will notify the public with the updates.

"We will convey our position soon".

Kim Sae Ron tried to flee the site of the accident

According to multiple K-media outlets, actress Kim Sae Ron is currently under police investigation for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI). The investigation report is not out in the public domain yet, but is expected to be released soon.

On May 18, Kim Sae Ron was reportedly caught driving under the influence of alcohol after six to seven reports were made and sent to the police about a car that was uncontrollably swerving on the road.

The actress was caught and held around 8 am KST in the Hakdong neighborhood of Gangnam district after ramming into a structure and attempting to flee the scene. The district police wanted to conduct a breathalyzer test on her, but the actress requested to be transported to a hospital to undergo a blood test.

The police official stated:

"The report from the citizen stated that she hit the guardrails several times. The driver wants to conduct a blood alcohol test, so we will confirm the exact charges after the test results are out."

The official continued to state:

"After the blood is drawn, we will request the National Forensic Service to check the alcohol concentration in the blood."

Kim’s agency, Gold Medalist, stated that they are currently looking into the reports and will update netizens about the same after receiving the final results. The agency stated:

"We are currently looking into reports that Kim Sae Ron is being investigated for violating the Road Traffic Act (DUI). We will convey our position as soon as we have confirmed the news."

Fan reactions

Many netizens have taken to social media platforms to express concern over the actress’s current situation upon hearing the news. Some state that Kim should have taken a taxi to reach home rather than risking her life while under the influence of alcohol, whereas some are hoping that Kim is safe and did not hurt anyone.

Shanti @ShantiFire20 @Lovekpop95C I hope Kim Sae Ron is doing well physically and emotionally. She probably made a mistake but who do you think you are to judge a person or company? Leave your sick culture of cancellation and judgment. She is a human being @Lovekpop95C I hope Kim Sae Ron is doing well physically and emotionally. She probably made a mistake but who do you think you are to judge a person or company? Leave your sick culture of cancellation and judgment. She is a human being ❤

sueberg @sueberg42132573 Kim sae ron, Thankfully no one's hurt including yourself, I hope you're okay both physically and emotionally. You got this, everything will be okay! Kim sae ron, Thankfully no one's hurt including yourself, I hope you're okay both physically and emotionally. You got this, everything will be okay!

TakeMone x Maymay @monemaymay Kim Sae Ron, 21, drunk driving... I know this is insane. I can't even lift a glass of alcoholic drink at 27. Anyway,



We shouldn't be canceling her just like that, but k/netz is backfiring in everything that she did before. So... I guess the hard work will now go to waste. Kim Sae Ron, 21, drunk driving... I know this is insane. I can't even lift a glass of alcoholic drink at 27. Anyway, We shouldn't be canceling her just like that, but k/netz is backfiring in everything that she did before. So... I guess the hard work will now go to waste.

이달의 소녀 @somewhereblu kim sae ron’s still young though.. drunk driving is not tolerable, I hope she learned something from this. Been waiting for her to have the right projects because she’s good. The 3 kim’s of her generation. kim sae ron’s still young though.. drunk driving is not tolerable, I hope she learned something from this. Been waiting for her to have the right projects because she’s good. The 3 kim’s of her generation.

Emi 🇲🇾#spread L.O.Λ.E not hate @HMEmi6 So many other artists got their career ruined bc of the same mistake and I hate to see the same things happen to you. Kim Sae Ron, what did you do?So many other artists got their career ruined bc of the same mistake and I hate to see the same things happen to you. Kim Sae Ron, what did you do? 😔 So many other artists got their career ruined bc of the same mistake and I hate to see the same things happen to you.

Renee @Aditiya_renee What's going on with Kim Sae Ron....DUI at 8 AM in Seoul....girl! Not cool, get help and be thankful you were safe and nobody else got hurt! What's going on with Kim Sae Ron....DUI at 8 AM in Seoul....girl! Not cool, get help and be thankful you were safe and nobody else got hurt!

Latest updates on Kim Sae Ron

Kim Sae Ron has been confirmed to star in the new SBS mystery K-drama series Trolley. The actress will play the lead role of Kim Soo Bin, a lady who crosses paths with a strange couple, Hye Joo (played by Kim Hyun-Joo) and Nam Joong Do (played by Park Hee-Soon).

Trolley narrates the story of a married couple. Nam Joong Do is a member of the National Assembly and aims to make the world a better place. His wife, Hye Joo, runs a repair shop and hides a secret from Joong Do related to her past.

The wife wants to have a peaceful life, even though her husband’s job expects him to be in the media. However, she begins to garner attention because of her past.

