ZE:A's Junyoung caught driving under influence: claims YouTube video 

K-pop idol Junyoung, a member of ZE:A, was allegedly caught by the police on March 6 while driving under the influence.

The news of the singer's arrest was first made public on a popular Korean YouTube channel, Caracula. The channel posts videos and vlogs of car-related accidents by celebrities and non-celebrities from all over the country.

ZE:A's Junyoung was allegedly caught drunk driving on March 6

In a video posted on March 7, Caracula claimed that an unnamed individual, 'A,' who happens to be the leader of a popular K-pop group, was allegedly caught drunk driving by the police in Gangnam's Sinsa-dong neighborhood on the evening of March 6.

Along with the announcement, the channel shared a man's photograph with his face blurred out. Caracula then stated that they were in the process of acquiring the video of the incident and would soon release it via a live broadcast.

The initial announcement sent K-pop fans across the world into a tizzy, with many speculating who the leader 'A' could be.

Caracula stayed true to their word, and a short while later released a YouTube live video titled 'Idol Group Leader ’A' Caught For Drunk Driving (Urgent Live Broadcast).' In the video, the earlier blurred-out face of 'A' was revealed, and it turned out to be Moon Junyoung, the leader of the popular boy group ZE:A.

Caracula's host added background commentary while playing clips of the video footage recording the incident. He said:

"This is an incident that occurred at 10:00 at night on March 6. It's nearby Eonju-ro in Gangnam. Police officers are on the scene. Note the man smoking a cigarette among the officers."

The host continued:

"This man is a famous idol in his 30s. That's the case summary. This man was driving a K5 car on a one-way street, but he drove in reverse and honked the horn to tell the Rolls-Royce car in front of him to get out. He then suddenly got out of his car and shouted 'Get out' to the other driver."

The identity of the man was confirmed by the host to be ZE:A's Junyoung. The report claimed that the idol's blood-alcohol level was much higher than the accepted limit, and as a result, his license has allegedly been revoked.

The YouTube channel host continues with his description of the events and says:

"He smelled heavily of alcohol, so the Rolls-Royce owner reported him to the police on suspicion of drunk driving."

Junyoung reportedly had a 0.113% blood-alcohol level when tested, which is above the 0.03% limit.

In the YouTube video, Junyoung initially denied driving under the influence. The ZE:A member claimed that the car was being driven by someone else, and he was in the passenger seat. However, things took a turn when the black box footage from the other car was retrieved.

"When the police reviewed the black box footage from the car of the person who reported Moon Junyoung, it was confirmed that he was driving."

Watch the full Caracula clip here:

(Incident time stamp - 23:26)

Meanwhile, neither the police in the area nor Junyoung has released an official statement about the incident. ZE:A's agency, Star Empire Entertainment, has also not confirmed or denied the accusation.

