Rapper NO:EL sentenced to 3 years in jail for DUI and assaulting police officer

South Korean rapper NO:EL has been sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted for driving under the influence, driving without a license, and attacking a police officer, among various other offenses.

The rapper, whose real name is Jang Yong-jun, is a popular but notorious name in the South Korean rapping scene. Having made his debut in 2017 with the album ELLEONOEL, NO:EL is arguably best-known for being the son of politician Chang Je-won, an incumbent Member of the National Assembly of the United Future Party.

NO:EL was booked under various charges, including driving without a license and assaulting a police officer

On September 18, 2021, the rapper was spotted driving his car at the intersection of St. Mary's hospital in the Banpo-dong area of Seoul before he went on to collide with another vehicle.

While he was initially booked under for charges including driving without a license, refusing to take breathalyzer tests, and obstructing the execution of official duties, the rapper allegedly went on to headbutt the police officer on the scene, resulting in yet another charge.

Incidentally, the rapper was already on probation due to another DUI charge from 2019.

The trial for the case was held on February 25, 2022 at the Seoul Central District Court. At the hearing, the prosecution asked the court to sentence the rapper to a minimum of three years in prison, stating:

"The defendant was on probation for DUI but committed another offense."

The rapper had apologized back in September 2021

Black box footage of the accident and the rapper’s ensuing encounter with the police was released to the public shortly after the incident. In the footage, NO:EL could be seen arguing with the police before headbutting the officer in charge.

After the incident led to the rapper's already poor public opinion tanking further, he took to his Instagram story to post an apology. On September 19, 2021, the rapper said:

"I have no words to say. I will receive all the punishment that I deserve and try my best to become a more mature member of the society. I sincerely apologize to all my fans and many people who might have been negatively affected by my actions."

Incidentally, NO:EL did not have to serve any jail time for his DUI back in 2019, which left the Korean public in shock. The rapper was only handed a 18-month suspended sentence with a two-year probation for his DUI.

At the time, many speculated that the rapper’s influential father had something to do with the reduced sentence.

