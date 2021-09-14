"I'm so sorry to have disappointed you": After School's Lizzy tearfully apologizes for DUI incident

K-pop idol Park Soo-ah, also known as Lizzy, is a former member of the K-pop group After School. She was recently charged with driving under the influence of substances. Thereafter, Lizzy went live on Instagram and broke down in front of her fans. She apologized for the DUI.

Why did Lizzy get a DUI?

On May 18, while reportedly driving under the influence, Lizzy hit a taxi with her car. The incident, which took place at the southern intersection of Youngdong-bridge in Gangnam-gu, did not injure anyone. However, police were called to the scene.

Post-investigation, Lizzy's blood concentration level was high enough for her license to be revoked. Her agency, Celltrion Entertainment, and the Seoul Gangnam Police station confirmed that Lizzy was booked without detention on a charge of violating the Road Traffic Act, which prohibits driving while intoxicated.

She gave a tearful apology

Lizzy went live on Instagram live on September 14 to offer a tearful apology to her fans and the general public.

Omfg I’m literally shaking, #Lizzy is live on IG after disappearing to months and she’s clearly holding her tears and clearly hurt and she’s saying this is the last time she’s going live 😰😰😰😰😰 please be well Lizzy 😖😖 pic.twitter.com/lLCfjuQupt — ً (@hndmaidenonfire) September 13, 2021

"I'm so sorry to have disappointed you. I wanted to write [my apology], but I didn't think it would be enough."

In a broadcast titled "I am so sorry for disappointing you," Lizzy expressed regret and despair over the incident, telling the viewers that,

"Now...my life is over."

Lizzy also reflected on her own past statements in which she criticized drunk drivers. She also mentioned that while no one got hurt in the accident, the media portrayed her as someone who almost killed someone. Lizzy claimed that it has resulted in her receiving death threats.

"People are basically telling one person to die now. In life, there are always moments when people have a hard time. In this situation, there are even comments telling me to make an extreme decision. I did something very wrong, and from the perspective of knowing that I was in the wrong, I am so sorry."

Even during her Instagram live session, several people could be seen telling Lizzy to kill herself and making sexually suggestive comments. Lizzy was forced to turn off the comments and eventually muted herself, continuing to sob on camera.

Fans of the idol expressed their disappointment at Lizzy. The timing of the incident, just ahead of After School's reunion, was also noted by fans.

Lizzy and a DUI. Bye. Will be forever disappointed in her. It's selfish and dumb. I hope she gets help for her drinking habits because the way she prides herself for drinking, it's not healthy and not safe for her nor for innocent people. — a NANA fan acct 🛸glitch🛸 (@imnanaers) May 19, 2021

well, i love lizzy, so much. i’ve been her fan ever since after school era. but what she did was DUI. she did something that’s totally wrong. i feel pity for her... https://t.co/ARVFMRep81 — lita (@seuwaeg) September 14, 2021

South Korea has stringent penalties for DUIs due to the high number of drunk driving fatalities each year. In South Korea, a drunk driving accident that results in death is punishable by at least three years in jail to a life sentence.

DUI incidents resulting in the other party getting hurt can result in up to 15 years of imprisonment. A driver's license is suspended when blood alcohol concentration is 0.03 percent or higher, and the license is revoked when the level is 0.08 percent or higher.

Lizzy's DUI trial is scheduled for September 27.

