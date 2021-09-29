Korean rapper NO:EL leaves agency after getting caught in another DUI scandal

Rapper NO:EL is in legal trouble once again after being involved in another DUI situation.

The artist was still serving his probationary period from the last DUI he was involved in, leading many to believe that he might be sent to jail this time around. Footage of him assaulting an officer has allegedly surfaced as well, which does not bode well for him.

NO:EL parts ways with his agency after his recent line of scandals

Earlier this month, it was revealed through black box footage that the rapper had once again gotten into another DUI scandal. Reportedly, he did not comply with the officer on the scene to take the breathalyzer test, and attempted to assault the officer as well.

He was found driving without a license, in addition to the above. Following this incident, NO:EL has supposedly been ousted from the label. His contract with the company was terminated upon "mutual agreement," as reported by Sports Chosun.

Rough timeline of the events surrounding NO:EL a.k.a Jang Yong-joon

NO:EL, or Jang Yong-joon, is a Korean hip-hop rapper. He was seen in the spotlight after appearing on High School Rapper, a hip-hop survival reality show owned by Mnet.

He had to leave the show after past messages regarding him attempting to solicit prostitutes and coerce women into sleeping with him were released. He was also caught bad-mouthing his family in texts, and allegedly even asked his friend to assault his mother.

After the messages came to light, he withdrew from the show. His father, a politician named Jang Je-won, also resigned from his position. Both of them apologized for their wrongdoings and failures.

NO:EL later went on Mnet's other show, Show Me The Money. He later signed to Indigo Music, a label owned by the famous Korean-American rapper Swings.

In 2019, NO:EL was in hot water yet again after he was caught assaulting people in Busan, continuously swearing at them.

Trouble arose again, however, when Yong-joon was caught in his first DUI scandal after he hit a motorcyclist. During investigations, it was revealed that he also tried to bribe the victim and lied to the police officers that arrived on the scene, telling them that someone else had been driving the Mercedes-Benz that was damaged in the accident.

Also Read

Following all the information that came out of the investigation, Indigo Music terminated their contract with NO:EL in 2020.

NO:EL founded his own agency sometime later, called Glitched Company.

Edited by Danyal Arabi