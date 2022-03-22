Thai authorities launch investigation into BLACKPINK Lisa's Chivas campaign

BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest Chivas campaign is stuck in controversy as Thai officials launch investigations against the I Rise, We Rise campaign. The advertisement is under investigation as it displays overt consumption of alcohol.

Being a Buddhist nation, Thailand prohibits advertising alcohol on all media platforms. Article 32 of Thailand's Liquor Control Act prohibits alcohol promotion. This includes showcasing alcohol in any form, depicting alcohol brands, and encouraging alcohol consumption in any form.

BLACKPINK's Lisa holding a Chivas bottle (Image via Chivas Regal)

The Chivas campaign featuring Lisa explicitly shows alcohol and its brand.

What is the issue with BLACKPINK Lisa's Chivas advertisement?

Chivas Regal ft. BLACKPINK Lisa (Image via Chivas Regal)

According to the Bangkok Post and Nation, on March 17, 2022, Thailand's Ministry of Health's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requested the Alcohol Control Committee (OACC) to investigate the advertisement's contents. At this point, the campaign was gaining popularity and attention via the internet and social media.

Authorities launched this investigation based on the online distribution and circulation of photos and videos regarding this alcohol-based advertisement.

According to the Nation, the OACC contests that her advertisement may have broken the country's law. But many defended BLACKPINK's Lisa. They highlight that by just featuring in the advertisement, Lisa is not breaking any law.

As it is widespread online, they feel it is better to understand the campaign's content as it reaches many impressionable minds.

Social media reactions to BLACKPINK Lisa and her Chivas campaign

BLACKPINK Lisa, Image via Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal's I Rise, We Rise campaign featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa has generated a considerable amount of online popularity. The main aim of the campaign was to connect with a young audience. It endeavors to motivate viewers to see where hard work and dedication can take them.

Netizens showed a lot of support for Lisa's new collaboration. Some of them even shared the video advertisement.

Another netizens highlighted the similarities between the campaign set and popular K-drama, What Happened to Secretary Kim.

To show their support, one netizen shared the fan art of the young artist in her latest campaign avatar.

Jan젠젠 @3271997J



LISA CHIVAS SPOKESPERSON

#LalisaxChivasRegal



️ WeiBo 傅洛伊德Frender Another lovely artwork by C Lilies 🤍LISA CHIVAS SPOKESPERSON️ WeiBo 傅洛伊德Frender Another lovely artwork by C Lilies 🤍LISA CHIVAS SPOKESPERSON #LalisaxChivasRegal©️ WeiBo 傅洛伊德Frender https://t.co/GivL6gkuC4

With the latest controversy, one netizen pointed out how the blame for this situation is not on Lisa.

🥃HUGLICE @HUONG27666778 @fiireeexx @liligalaxyyy Oh it's about a BLACKPINK Thailand fanbase post a pic of Lisa holding Chivas. According to Thai law, advertising alcoholic drink is prohibited, so the FANBASE has been investigated and probably can be fined. But Lisa is still trending cuz she's famous. It's not her fault anw @fiireeexx @liligalaxyyy Oh it's about a BLACKPINK Thailand fanbase post a pic of Lisa holding Chivas. According to Thai law, advertising alcoholic drink is prohibited, so the FANBASE has been investigated and probably can be fined. But Lisa is still trending cuz she's famous. It's not her fault anw

A few netizens showed their support by posting or highlighting the young artist's success.

bey @itgirlisa_



BVLGARI - Italy

Celine - France

MAC - Canada

Chivas Regal - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland

Vivo - China

Penshoppe - Philippines

Ais ve Dentiste - Thailand



no other K-pop girlies can relate. A true GLOBAL IT GIRL. Global brands that LISA works with:BVLGARI -ItalyCeline -FranceMAC -CanadaChivas Regal - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ScotlandVivo -ChinaPenshoppe -PhilippinesAis ve Dentiste -Thailandno other K-pop girlies can relate. A true GLOBAL IT GIRL. Global brands that LISA works with:BVLGARI - 🇮🇹 ItalyCeline - 🇫🇷 FranceMAC - 🇨🇦 CanadaChivas Regal - 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ScotlandVivo - 🇨🇳 ChinaPenshoppe - 🇵🇭 PhilippinesAis ve Dentiste - 🇹🇭 Thailandno other K-pop girlies can relate. A true GLOBAL IT GIRL.

Despite all the backlash, netizens and BLINKS continue to show their love and support for BLACKPINK and Lisa.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul