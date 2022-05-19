CCTV footage of Kim Sae Ron's DUI accident revealed as actress issues apology and steps down from SBS drama series Trolley

Actress Kim Sae Ron was involved in a DUI accident on May 18, 2022. The 21-year-old actress was booked for the misdemeanor, and police officials were on the scene to file a report of the accident. According to various reports, Kim caused a car accident, after which police officials arrived on the spot to conduct breathalyzer tests on her.

CCTV footage of the unfortunate incident was captured and broadcast live on various news channels. By crashing into a transformer, Kim cut off the electricity supply to a signal light, causing massive delays for morning commuters.

Upon its release, the actress’s agency, GoldMedalist Entertainment, issued an official apology statement on behalf of the young star, approximately a day after her DUI accident broke out in the headlines.

The agency stated:

"On behalf of our agency artist, we would like to sincerely apologize for causing concerns with the recent news of Kim Sae Ron's DUI accident."

Furthermore, Kim has also stepped down from the upcoming SBS K-drama series Trolley.

GoldMedalist Entertainment issues apology on behalf of Kim Sae Ron’s DUI accident; actress might have to pay back production companies

On May 19, 2022, actress Kim’s agency, GoldMedalist Entertainment, issued an official apology statement after the 21-year-old artist was involved in a DUI (driving under the influence) accident. The agency stated:

"Hello. This is GoldMedalist Entertainment. First, we apologize for the delay in the official statement as it took time to confirm the facts.We sincerely apologize for causing concern with the accident that occurred through our agency’s actress Kim Sae Ron’s drunk driving."

KPOP WORLD INA @kpopers_family



naver.me/53XcLqnP Gold Medalist release official apology regarding Kim Saeron DUI, the actress deeply reflecting over her actions and apologize for causing disturbance and to those who are harmed by her actions Gold Medalist release official apology regarding Kim Saeron DUI, the actress deeply reflecting over her actions and apologize for causing disturbance and to those who are harmed by her actionsnaver.me/53XcLqnP https://t.co/H4uehVAgWO

The agency continued to state:

"Kim Sae Ron is deeply reflecting on her wrongdoing. Furthermore,she sincerely conveys her apology to the many people who were harmed and inconvenienced through this as well as all the people who are working hard to repair the damaged public structures. She has promised to do her best to restore the damage."

GoldMedalist Entertainment further stated that Kim was sent home after a blood test conducted on May 18 as she requested the same instead of a breathalyzer test. The agency continued to apologize for the accident and stated that it feels deeply responsible for the unfortunate situation.

GoldMedalist Entertainment ended the statement by saying:

"In order for these situations to not occur, the agency will work harder to be more cautious in managing our artists. We once again apologize for causing concern."

The actress has also decided to step down from her role in the upcoming SBS K-drama series Trolley. GoldMedalist Entertainment sent an apology letter that expressed the actress’s intent to withdraw from the series following her DUI accident.

Meanwhile, it is also suspected that Netflix’s upcoming original series Bloodhounds, starring Kim Sae Ron, might sue the actress if it is to reshoot scenes with Kim. The production team has found itself in a dicey position since the actress is currently filming as one of the main characters in the series.

Edited by Suchitra