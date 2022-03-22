Maneskin Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, price, dates and more

Italian rock band Maneskin is set to hit the road for their upcoming Loud Kids World Tour starting in October 2022. The band will play across 17 North American cities and will make stops in New York, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Washington and Canada before moving to Europe in 2023.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale from March 25 at 10 AM EST via Ticketmaster. Fans can get access to presale tickets from Live Nation starting March 24. Maneskin is also set to play at the Coachella in April.
Through their Instagram account, Maneskin stated:
“We’re so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our Loud Kids Tour got sooooo much louder, truly worldwide!!.The Loud Kids Get Louder tour will actually see our very first headline tour in North America.”
They further added:
“All our rescheduled European indoor dates have been upgraded due to demand + we’ve added some new ones for all of you who missed the chance to get their tickets.”
Maneskin Tour 2022 dates
Listed below are the dates and venues for the upcoming Maneskin concert in 2022-2023:
- October 31, 2022 – Seattle, WA Paramount Theater
- November 03, 2022 – San Francisco, CA Masonic Theater
- November 10, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ AZ Federal Theater
- November 12, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
- November 14, 2022 – Denver, CO The Fillmore
- November 18, 2022 – Detroit, MI Fillmore
- November 21, 2022 – Toronto, ON History
- November 24, 2022 – Montreal, QC MTelus
- November 26, 2022 – Boston, MA MGM @ Fenway
- November 28, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
- December 02, 2022 – New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
- December 05, 2022 – Washington DC Anthem
- December 07, 2022 – Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
- December 09, 2022 – Miami, FL Fillmore
- December 12, 2022 – Houston, TX Bayou Theater
- December 13, 2022 – Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom
- December 16, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV Virgin Theater
- February 23, 2023 – Pesaro, Italy, Vitifrigo Arena
- February 25, 2023 – Torino, Italy, Palalpitour
- February 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome (previous venue: AFAS LIVE)
- March 02, 2023 – Bruxelles, Belgium, Forest National
- March 03, 2023 – Bruxelles, Belgium, Forest National
- March 06, 2023 – Berlin, Germany, Mercedes Benz Arena (previous venue: Verti Music Hall)
- March 10, 2023 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
- March 13, 2023 – Paris, France, Accor Arena (previous venue: Zenith)
- March 16, 2023 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
- March 17, 2023 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
- March 20, 2023 – Firenze, Italy, Nelson Mandela Forum
- March 21, 2023 – Firenze, Italy, Nelson Mandela Forum
- March 24, 2023 – Roma, Italy, Palazzo dello Sport
- March 25, 2023 – Roma, Italy, Palazzo dello Sport
- March 28, 2023 – Napoli, Italy, Palapartenope
- March 29, 2023 – Napoli, Italy, Palapartenope
- March 31, 2023 – Bari, Italy, Palaflorio
- April 03, 2023 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum
- April 04, 2023 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum
- April 06, 2023 – Milano, Italy Mediolanum, Forum
- April 11, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Saint Jordi
- April 26, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion (previous venue: Halle 622)
- April 28, 2023 – Wien, Austria Wiener, Statdhalle
- April 30, 2023 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, Rockhal
- May 02, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark, The Royal Arena
- May 05, 2023 – Milano, Italy, Mediolanum Forum
- May 08, 2023 – London, UK, The O2 Arena (previous venue: O2 Academy Brixton)
- May 12, 2023 – Warsaw, Poland, Torwar Hall
- May 14, 2023 – Prague, Cz. Republic, O2 Arena (previous venue: Malá Sportovní Hala)
- May 16, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena (previous venue: Barba Negra)
- May 18, 2023 – Riga, Latvia, Arena Riga
- May 19, 2023 – Tallin, Estonia, Saku Suurhall
More about Maneskin
Maneskin was formed in 2016. The band includes vocalist Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi, and drummer Ethan Torchio.
The band used to perform on the streets in their early days and gained prominence during Season 11of Italian talent show X Factor in 2017. Afterward, they won Eurovision Song Contest 2021 for Italy with the song Zitti e buoni.
Maneskin became the first Italian rock band to reach the top 10 on the UK Singles Chart with their songs Zitti e buoni, I Wanna Be Your Slave and their cover of The Four Seasons' Beggin, when they reached top 10 on the Billboard Global Exclusive US chart.
In 2021, the band won the MTV Europe Music Awards and won an award in the Best Rock Category. They also won the Premios Odéon award for the Best International New Category.