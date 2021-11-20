2021 American Music Awards: Streaming details, host, performances, and more

The much anticipated 2021 American Music Awards are finally here! As usual, winners will be chosen based on live online votes. Viewers can also vote for their favorite artists using TikTok this time, which may result in a younger choice of artists.

The 2021 AMAs will witness new categories such as Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group. Winners will be announced during the live ceremony on Sunday night.

A few other updates on the award show include the change in name of the pop/rock category to pop, alternative rock to rock, soul/R&B to R&B, and rap/hip-hop to hip-hop.

Where can fans watch the American Music Awards?

The American Music Awards are set to air on Sunday, November 21. The awards show will be telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Viewers can view the show on streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu (Live), Sling TV, and FuboTV.

All about Cardi B's hosting debut

The American Music Awards will be extremely entertaining this time around, as Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B will be hosting the ceremony.

Cardi B is all set for his hosting debut. However, the singer is no stranger to the platform. The 29-year-old artist has won five American Music Awards trophies in the past and is the first female rapper in the show’s history to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice.

iamcardib @iamcardib Im so proud to announce, I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs ! Tune in November 21 8/7c on @ABCNetwork Im so proud to announce, I’ll be hosting the 2021 @AMAs! Tune in November 21 8/7c on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/o1cQga3i7d

In 2018, the platform also witnessed Cardi performing her hit I Like It with Bad Bunny and J Blavin.

On receiving the opportunity, Cardi said:

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!”

Who will be performing at the American Music Awards?

One of the most awaited acts at the 2021 American Music Awards is BTS' performance featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The Korean band will also play alongside Coldplay to perform My Universe.

Teenage icon Olivia Rodrigo will be making her AMA performance debut. Italian rock band Måneskin will perform their viral track Beggin for the first time in a U.S. award show.

The live show will also showcase a performance by New Edition and New Kids on the Block. Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas will deliver the world premiere performance of Lo Siento BB:/.

Other performances will include Zoe Wees’ Girls Like Us, Walker Hayes’ Fancy Like, Chlöe’s Have Mercy, Kane Brown’s One Mississippi, Carrie Underwood’s If I Didn't Love You and Mickey Guyton’s All American.

Silk Sonic featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson Park will be opening the show. Meanwhile, Diplo will act as the musical curator, playing his songs throughout the telecast.

Who bagged maximum nominations at the American Music Awards?

Teen singing sensation Olivia Rodrigo has received the year’s maximum nominations, with seven bids including Artist of the Year. She’s followed by The Weeknd with six nominations, also including Artist of the Year.

The Artist of the Year category also includes pop stars Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, K-pop artist BTS and hip-hop legend Drake.

Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny have been given five nods each.

Surprisingly, Kanye West received just one nomination and Billie Eilish went un-nominated, despite releasing her hit album in July 2021.

Watch the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT and 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Edited by Prem Deshpande