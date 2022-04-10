Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022: Full list of winners announced

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards announced their winners on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, first lady Dr. Jill Biden also made a special appearance and surprised everyone at the Kids' Choice Award ceremony.
The ceremony was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where fans voted the latest installment in the Spider-Man film franchise as their favorite film. Tom Holland and Zendaya also went on to win favorite actor and actress awards, respectively, while the latter was also recognized for her performance in the Oscar-winning movie Dune.
Here is the full list of Kids' choice Awards and nominations for the Nickelodeon's Kids’ Choice Awards.
Here is the full list of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards
The Kids Choice Awards have been announced already. Take a look at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards winners below, category-wise, as announced by Nickelodeon.
Kids' Choice Awards 2022 in Television Category
Favorite Kids TV show: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Danger Force
- Raven’s Home
- That Girl Lay Lay
- The Baby-Sitters Club
Favorite Family TV show: iCarly
- Cobra Kai
- Marvel Studios’ Loki
- Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
- The Flash
- Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show: America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Kids Baking Championship
- LEGO Masters
- The Masked Singer
- Wipeout
Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Smurfs
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo for playing Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
- Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)
- Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club and Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Joshua Bassett for playing Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
- Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
- Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts and Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
- Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)
- Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Miranda Cosgrove for playing Carly Shay in iCarly
- Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
- Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
- Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
- Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
- Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Tom Hiddleston for playing Loki in Marvel Studios’ Loki
- Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
- Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
- Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
- Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
- Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Kids' Choice Awards 2022 in Movies Category
Favorite Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Cinderella
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Disney’s Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Favorite Movie Actress: Zendaya for playing MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Chani, Dune
- Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
- Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
- Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
- Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
- Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
Favorite Movie Actor: Tom Holland for playing Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
- Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
- Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise and John Hartley, Red Notice)
- John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
- LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
Favorite Animated Movie: Disney’s Encanto
- PAW Patrol: The Movie
- Sing 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- Disney and Pixar’s Luca
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie: Scarlett Johansson for playing Ash in Sing 2
- Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
- Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
- Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
- Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
- Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Kids' Choice Awards 2022 in Music Category
Favorite Female Artist: Ariana Grande
- Adele
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist: Ed Sheeran
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group: BTS
- Black Eyed Peas
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Music Collaboration: Stay by The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
- Leave Before You Love Me — Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
- Rumors— Lizzo featuring Cardi B
- Save Your Tears — The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
- Beautiful Mistakes — Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- Best Friend — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Favorite Global Music Star: Adele (U.K.)
- BTS (Asia)
- Rosalía (Europe)
- Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
- Camilo (Latin America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Tems (Africa)
Favorite Song: Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift
- Bad Habits — Ed Sheeran
- Easy on Me — Adele
- Take My Breath — The Weeknd
- Up — Cardi B
Favorite Breakout Star: Olivia Rodrigo
- Chlöe
- Glass Animals
- Jack Harlow
- Saweetie
- Walker Hayes
Favorite Album: Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
- 30 — Adele
- Certified Lover Boy — Drake
- Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift
- Justice — Justin Bieber
- Red (Taylor’s version) — Taylor Swift
Favorite Social Music Star: Dixie D’Amelio
- Johnny Orlando
- Addison Rae
- JoJo Siwa
- That Girl Lay Lay
- Oliver Tree
Kids' Choice Awards 2022 in Other Categories
Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast
- Austin Creed
- Ninja
- Ryan’s World
- Spencer X
- Unspeakable
Favorite Female Creator: Charli D’Amelio
- Addison Rae
- Emma Chamberlain
- Kids Diana Show
- Lexi Rivera
- Miranda Sings
Favorite Female Sports Star: Chloe Kim
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Sasha Banks
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
Favorite Male Sports Star: Tom Brady
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
Favorite Video Game: Minecraft
- Brookhaven
- Just Dance 2022
- Mario Party Superstars
This year's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 ceremony has been a huge fanfare. For those who missed the Kids' Choice Awards ceremony, it can be streamed on Philo, fuboTV and YouTube TV.