Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022: Full list of winners announced

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards announced their winners on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, first lady Dr. Jill Biden also made a special appearance and surprised everyone at the Kids' Choice Award ceremony.

The ceremony was held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where fans voted the latest installment in the Spider-Man film franchise as their favorite film. Tom Holland and Zendaya also went on to win favorite actor and actress awards, respectively, while the latter was also recognized for her performance in the Oscar-winning movie Dune.

Here is the full list of Kids' choice Awards and nominations for the Nickelodeon's Kids’ Choice Awards.

Kids' Choice Awards 2022 in Television Category

Favorite Kids TV show: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite Family TV show: iCarly

Cobra Kai

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

Favorite Reality Show: America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Kids Baking Championship

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

Wipeout

Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

Looney Tunes Cartoons

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo for playing Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)

Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club and Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Joshua Bassett for playing Ricky in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts and Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)

Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Miranda Cosgrove for playing Carly Shay in iCarly

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Tom Hiddleston for playing Loki in Marvel Studios’ Loki

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Kids' Choice Awards 2022 in Movies Category

Favorite Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favorite Movie Actress: Zendaya for playing MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Chani, Dune

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)

Favorite Movie Actor: Tom Holland for playing Peter Parker / Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise and John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Favorite Animated Movie: Disney’s Encanto

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie: Scarlett Johansson for playing Ash in Sing 2

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)

Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)

Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

Kids' Choice Awards 2022 in Music Category

Favorite Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist: Ed Sheeran

Bruno Mars

Drake

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group: BTS

Black Eyed Peas

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Music Collaboration: Stay by The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

Leave Before You Love Me — Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

Rumors— Lizzo featuring Cardi B

Save Your Tears — The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Beautiful Mistakes — Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Best Friend — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Favorite Global Music Star: Adele (U.K.)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

Favorite Song: Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift

Bad Habits — Ed Sheeran

Easy on Me — Adele

Take My Breath — The Weeknd

Up — Cardi B

Favorite Breakout Star: Olivia Rodrigo

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

Favorite Album: Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish

30 — Adele

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift

Justice — Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) — Taylor Swift

Favorite Social Music Star: Dixie D’Amelio

Johnny Orlando

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

That Girl Lay Lay

Oliver Tree

Kids' Choice Awards 2022 in Other Categories

Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast

Austin Creed

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

Favorite Female Creator: Charli D’Amelio

Addison Rae

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

Favorite Female Sports Star: Chloe Kim

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star: Tom Brady

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Favorite Video Game: Minecraft

Brookhaven

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars

This year's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 ceremony has been a huge fanfare. For those who missed the Kids' Choice Awards ceremony, it can be streamed on Philo, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

