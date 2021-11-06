Serena Williams will "definitely" compete at 2022 Australian Open, says she was "bawling the whole time" while watching her father's biopic

Serena Williams recently appeared on the American talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote "King Richard," the biopic of her father. During the interview, Williams also provided an update on her hamstring injury, confirming that it was "better" and that she would "definitely" compete at next year's Australian Open.

Williams has been sidelined since sustaining a leg injury during her first-round match at Wimbledon earlier this year. The injury forced her to skip her home Grand Slam, the US Open, where she would've continued her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The American revealed that the injury "took a long time" to heal, but confirmed that she would be fully fit in time for the 2022 season's opening Grand Slam in Melbourne.

"Hamstring's better," Williams said. "It took a long time, it took forever but it's much better now. I tore it at Wimbledon, I was actually, you know, winning and I went for a shot and I just heard this noise and I was like, "Oh no."

Williams was then asked by Jimmy Kimmel if she would be ready to play in the Australian Open, and the American answered in the affirmative.

"Yeah, definitely!," revealed the 23-time Major champion.

During the show, Jimmy Kimmel also asked Serena Williams about her father's upcoming biopic, in particular one of the scenes, where Richard's character tells her that even though her sister Venus was the "first", she was going to be the "best".

Serena Williams said her father's "vision" was probably the result of her personality and the resolve she showed to become one of the best players. She further asserted that Venus Williams opened up opportunities for her and she wouldn't be where she is today without her sister.

"Venus was so much better than me growing up," Serena Williams said, "it was kind of like my dad really just had this vision and I guess he knew my personality and that I had to fight for everything like I had to fight harder because I was always smaller growing up."

"Eventually I grew tall but I had to fight so hard so I think he saw that in me and he knew that. Venus had also opened so many doors all I had to do was walk through it so like I said without Venus there wouldn't be me, I wouldn't be who I am," she added.

The 40-year-old went on to talk about the film's conceptualisation and the emotions she went through while watching it. She highlighted her father Richard Williams' impact within and beyond the tennis community, and also revealed that she was "bawling" while watching the film due to memories of her childhood.

"We and Will (Smith) wanted to make a movie that really honored my dad. King Richard really tells a story about what he did not only in tennis but little did he know the impact that it'd have just literally on the globe and so it's a really interesting story," Serena Williams said. "When I first saw it I was honestly bawling the whole time because it's memories like 'oh I remember that' and 'oh my goodness I forgot about that."

Serena Williams had retired in her first-round match at Wimbledon 2021 due to a hamstring injury

"Will Smith does a fantastic job playing my dad, it's really genius"- Serena Williams

Richard Williams and Serena Williams

Serena Williams described the experience of watching her childhood on screen as "surreal." She also lauded Will Smith, who plays the role of Richard Williams in the film, for his acting.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"It was really surreal because I feel like I'm at an age where maybe there shouldn't be a movie on screen right now," Serena Williams went on, "there are a few more decades where that should happen. But it's really interesting, it's so emotional, it's such a good movie; Will Smith does a fantastic job with playing my dad, it's really genius."

Edited by Arvind Sriram