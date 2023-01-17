Who is Kamie Crawford? Meet the host of Are You the One? season 9

Former Miss Teen USA Kamie Crawford will be seen hosting Paramout’s new season of Are You the One? The ninth season of the series will premiere on January 18, 2023, and will be making a platform shift from MTV to Paramount+ after 8 years.

Ryan Devlin hosted the first five seasons of Are You the One? before Terrence J took over and hosted seasons six through eight.

On season nine of Are You the One? Kamie will help 22 single men and women go on dates and form emotional connections with each other. She is known for hosting many popular TV shows like Catfish and the Sweet Life: Los Angeles reunion episode.

Paramount+'s Are You The One? host Kamie Crawford is was a cheerleader in high school

Kamie Crawford was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 25, 1992, and is the eldest of five sisters.

She graduated from Winston Churchill High School in Maryland in 2010 and was a member of the cheerleading team. Kamie was accepted into the medical program for Georgetown University’s Congressional Student Leadership Conference before winning the Miss Teen USA title.

She enrolled in the New York Film Academy in 2010, and holds a communications and media degree from Fordham University, graduating in 2015.

Kamie’s friend encouraged her to enter the pageant and it was then that she took training from Miss Pennsylvania USA 2008 Lauren Merola. This friend of hers was someone who had participated in the same competition two years before Kamie.

Just five months into her training, Crawford won the Miss Maryland Teen USA 2010 title. She represented her town in July 2010 in the Miss Teen USA pageant.

Kamie was the first woman to win the title from Maryland and the third Hispanic winner. Apart from hosting Are You the One, Crawford also co-hosts MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show with Nev Schulman. She is a social media influencer with more than 600K Instagram followers.

Crawford wants to use her influence as a model to:

"amplify the importance of body positivity and diversity in the digital sphere and beyond."

The Are You the One host was involved in the 2020 election and is now the Voter Engagement Ambassador for the Congressional Black Caucus PAC. She is associated with the NAACP, California Department of Health and the Pandemic Action Network.

Crawford hosts her own podcast called Relationsh*t, which is produced by Dear Media Studios. She also sells her own merch on Instagram and will soon be seen hosting Ex on the Beach Couples on MTV and Are You the One? on Paramount+.

More about Are You the One? season 9

Paramount+'s series description reads:

"Twenty-two recently single men and women from around the globe were put through an extensive matchmaking process to find their ‘perfect match.’ Hailing from around the world and living together under one roof at an international location, the singles will have a shared goal: to find ‘the one.’ Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match. And if they can identify all 11 perfect matches at the same time, they’ll split a massive cash prize."

The producers of the Are You the One? have already paired 11 couples based on a special algorithm. The contestants will now live together and go on dates to find that 'perfect match.'

Based on the previous season, the grand prize of the show will be $1,000,000 and $250,000 will be deducted by the producers for every incorrect match.

Are You the One? season nine has ten episodes in total, which will be dropped on Paramaount+ every Wednesday at 3 am ET. The series is being produced by Rob LaPlante, Scott Jeffress, Howard Schultz and Jeff Spangler.

Poll : 0 votes