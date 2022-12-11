7 Oscar-worthy performances of 2022

The Oscars are one of the few events that generate the same amount of buzz year after year. Also known as the Academy Awards, it is truly one of the things that actors, directors, crew members, and even fans wait for throughout the year. After the sudden drop in productivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 saw a resurgence in brilliant films and some really, really good acting performances.

There will be a lot of debate as to which actors deserve the big accolades like Best Actor and Best Actress, but there is no doubt that some have shone brighter than others in what has been a cluttered year for films.

With the year coming to a close, here are seven performances that deserve serious consideration for the coveted Oscars.

Oscars 2023: Seven of the best performances of 2022

1) Keke Palmer- Nope

Jordan Peele started his journey of becoming Horror's finest with Oscar nominations. So it wouldn't be a surprise to see his latest sci-fi thriller up there with the contenders. This is especially relevant for Keke Palmer, whose raw portrayal was one of the best acting performances of the year. The touch of subtle comedy was also one of the things that set Keke Palmer's performance apart from the others.

2) Colin Farrell- The Banshees of Inisherin

Films to Films 📽🎬 @FilmstoFilms_ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ is streaming on HBO Max on December 13. ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ is streaming on HBO Max on December 13. https://t.co/JHkjtJgJmJ

Word of Colin Farrell's exceptional performance in Martin McDonagh's return to directorial excellence has already come out, and according to sources, critics are already loving it.

Not only has Farrell delivered one of his most heartfelt performances in this Oscar favorite, but he has also displayed some real versatility this time, making him a serious contender for the award.

3) Austin Butler- Elvis

Not many would have considered Austin Butler a potential candidate for the biggest award of the year, but Elvis has the potential to change that. The film itself may be a bumpy ride, but much like Bohemian Rhapsody, it may surprise everyone with some serious awards.

Coming to Butler's performance, he has well and truly made himself eligible for the award, but mainly because there are not enough strong contenders for this particular category this year.

4) Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All At Once

Film Daze @filmdaze ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (2022, the Daniels)

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (2022, the Daniels) https://t.co/P60wIX7CpP

Well, this is an easy call. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have created a masterpiece with Everything Everywhere All At Once, a film that looks ready to challenge many categories. But Michelle Yeoh's versatile take on a 'multidimensional' character deserves the most plaudits.

If not the winner, Yeoh will surely be one of the top contenders of the year.

5) Ana de Armas- Blonde

Actor Genie @theactorgenie Ana De Armas used her own artistry in “Blonde" to create a portrayal of the concept of Marilyn Monroe. A complex, and oftentimes delicate leading lady, who was also abused and misused by an industry from which she spent her whole life craving respect. For Your Consideration. Ana De Armas used her own artistry in “Blonde" to create a portrayal of the concept of Marilyn Monroe. A complex, and oftentimes delicate leading lady, who was also abused and misused by an industry from which she spent her whole life craving respect. For Your Consideration. https://t.co/FaO4tNBpqr

Blonde may not have checked every box for an Oscar film, but Ana de Armas surely has. Many would not have thought that de Armas would reach the pinnacle of acting so soon in her career, but, to be fair, she has been slowly moving towards this for quite some time.

Blonde was one of the most demanding films for Ana de Armas, and she delivered with all honesty. It wouldn't be a surprise to see her pick up the Oscar for Best Actress this year.

6) Paul Mescal- Aftersun

It would be impossible to imagine the upcoming Oscars without the inclusion of Aftersun, the Charlotte Wells masterpiece that has become a critics' favorite since its release in late 2022.

At the heart of the father-daughter story was a brilliant Paul Mescal in arguably his best role to date. His tender and honest performance is sure to shake up the Oscars to the core. He will be among the top actors this year.

7) Brendan Fraser- The Whale

Matt Ramos @therealsupes Just watched #TheWhale and Brendan Fraser undeniably deserves an Oscar and all the love in the world. He gives an absolute gut wrenching performance that really carries the film. This is a hard watch but one that is sure to move you. Just watched #TheWhale and Brendan Fraser undeniably deserves an Oscar and all the love in the world. He gives an absolute gut wrenching performance that really carries the film. This is a hard watch but one that is sure to move you. https://t.co/oiAVsUQMAv

Who doesn't like a resurgence story? Well, that is the case with Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, which finally brought back the brilliant Brendan Fraser, who has not been in the vicinity of acting for quite some time.

Most remember him as the charming Rick O'Connell in The Mummy trilogy. Now vastly different looking, Fraser seems to have matured quite beautifully over the years and has used all his age and wit in this portrayal of an overweight professor in The Whale. Given Aronofsky's past achievements, it wouldn't be too surprising to see The Whale bag some awards and nominations, including Best Actor, at the 2023 Oscars.

Poll : 0 votes