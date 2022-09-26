Blonde 2022 cast list: Meet the actors of Netflix movie

Andrew Dominic's Blonde is all set to premiere globally on September 28, on Netflix. The film, which is based on Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe's life, is adapted from the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

This new take on Monroe's life is more of a novel-inspired biopic than a standard factual one. It is also the only film to receive the NC-17 rating, something which no other Netflix film has ever received before.

Among other things about Blonde, the casting is one of the major reasons for the buzz surrounding the Marilyn Monroe biopic. The impeccable cast includes the beautiful Ana de Armas, who managed to pull off a look that made people around her emotional, and the super-talented Adrien Brody, who has tried almost every kind of demanding role by now.

There are many other big names among the cast of Blonde. Read on to find out more about the actors in the new Netflix film.

1) Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe

A relatively new face in Hollywood, Ana de Armas was born in Santa Cruz del Norte, Cuba. She even made her screen debut with a Cuban drama.

de Armas recently broke out in Hollywood with her exceptional acting in Knives Out, soon topping it up with films like The Gray Man, Deep Water, No Time to Die, and Blade Runner 2049.

Ana de Armas is someone who knows about the pressures of Hollywood, therefore being the ideal actor to embody the late Hollywood beauty in her latest biopic.

2) Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller

Adrien Brody, one of the most versatile names in Hollywood, will play the role of the famous playwright Arthur Miller, who was also Marilyn Monroe's third and last husband. Though their marriage did not last long, he was an important part of Monroe's life.

The New York-born actor has established himself as one of Hollywood's finest with his chilling portrayal of Władysław Szpilman in Roman Polanski's The Pianist, which also earned him an Academy Award at the young age of 29. The actor also has numerous other awards and recognitions to his name. His other films include Midnight in Paris, Detachment, Clean, and Predators.

3) Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio

Bobby Cannavale will play the role of Joe DiMaggio, Marilyn's second husband, and New York Yankees' center fielder. He was popularly also known as 'Joltin' Joe'.

DiMaggio and Monroe's marriage lasted only months and had a very abusive ending. Despite all that, the ex-couple remained friends, with DiMaggio playing an important part in Marilyn's life.

Bobby Cannavale has worked in films, TV, and theater, creating a huge portfolio that can only be matched by a few Hollywood veterans. The New Jersey-born actor is best known for his lead roles in Third Watch, Vinyl, and Mr. Robot. He also recently appeared in Martin Scorcese's The Irishman.

4) Caspar Phillipson as John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy is one of the most controversial figures in Marilyn Monroe's life, with many conspiracy theories revolving around their relationship till now.

Caspar Phillipson, who has already portrayed the character before in Jackie, will portray the role again in Blonde.

Phillipson is a Danish actor who has predominantly worked in Scandanavian productions. His resemblance to President Kennedy is considered striking. He made his Hollywood debut with the portrayal of JFK in Jackie.

Other cast members of Blonde

The other cast members of Blonde include Xavier Samuel as Charlie Chaplin Jr., Julianne Nicholson as Norma Jeane's mother Gladys Pearl Baker, Sara Paxton as Miss Flynn, Lucy DeVito, and Garret Dillahunt.

Blonde will start streaming from September 28, 2022, only on Netflix.

