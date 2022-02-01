Who is Jack Schlossberg? All about John F Kennedy's grandson as he celebrates graduation from Harvard

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of ex-American President John F Kennedy, has graduated from Harvard Law and Harvard Business School.

On January 29, the son of Caroline Kennedy took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures marking his life update. Photographs showed the 29-year-old Schlossberg with Harvard-themed cupcakes and a banner that read "Happy Graduation."

The youngest and only child of Caroline Schlossberg, Schlossberg graduated from Yale University in 2015 with a degree in history and a concentration in Japanese history.

Jack enrolled in Harvard Law School in 2017 and Harvard Business School in 2018.

Jack Schlossberg belongs to a family of influential people

Born in 1993 to Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, Jack was born as John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg and is the youngest sibling of Rose Schlossberg and Tatiana Schlossberg.

Jack Schlossberg is named after his great grandfather on his mother's side, John Bouvier. As it happens, Jack's mother is a Catholic woman, while his father is a Jewish man from Ukraine.

The 29-year-old pursued his education from Manhattan's The Collegiate School before enrolling at Yale University.

During middle school, Jack co-founded the non-profit organization RelightNY. Founded in 2007, the organization distributes energy-efficient light bulbs to low-income families in New York City and promotes environmental awareness.

Jack Schlossberg follows Kennedy lineage

Following in his mother's footsteps, Jack entered public service after graduating from Yale with a degree in Japanese history in 2015. Jack lived overseas in Japan with Caroline when she was the US Ambassador to Japan during Barack Obama's administration.

At the 2017 JFK Profile In Courage Awards, Jack spoke about his overseas experience. He said that he learned a lot about Japan but most importantly about his own country.

"It was something I had been told all my life but never fully grasped. I saw how people around the world see America: a beacon of opportunity, stability and strength in a world of uncertainty."

Jack Schlossberg has often been compared to his late uncle John F Kennedy Jr., who passed away in 1999. Like his late uncle, who pioneered the monthly magazine George, Jack is also interested in political writing. The young boy wrote for the Yale Daily News and The Yale Herald while an undergraduate and contributed to The New York Times, Politico and The Washington Post.

He also happens to be a staunch supporter of President Joe Biden. In a virtual appearance at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Schlossberg advocated his grandfather's legacy and said that America needs a leader like Biden "who believes America's best days are yet to come."

Jack Schlossberg is finding his path

In 2017, while making a live TV appearance on channel Today, Jack Schlossberg said he had not decided what career path he would choose but had politics at the top of the list. He said:

"I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service. It's something that I'm very proud of. But I'm still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don't know what I'm going to do."

The same year he was compared to President Kennedy. Jack told People Magazine that all comparisons aside, they belong to entirely different times.

Edited by Srijan Sen