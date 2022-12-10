Best actors of 2022: 5 noteworthy performances of the year

The Oscars is one of the most anticipated events of the year, mainly because of the best film, best actor, and best actress awards, which always draw a lot of attention.

In 2022, the Oscars saw some memorable performances and memorable events, with some great actors like Will Smith claiming their share of the Academy Awards. With 2022 coming to a close, it is worth looking back at some memorable performances from the films released this year. Many have already begun counting the days to the Oscars and have listed some of these actors in the list.

Of course, as the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, this year was stacked with new films, both in the form of theatrical releases as well as streaming site releases. This year saw the return of some former Academy Award favorites like Brendan Fraser and new challengers like Austin Butler and Diego Calva.

With the year nearly ending, here is a look back at five of the best actors of the year who may have a real chance at the Oscars this year and have delivered some of the most memorable performances.

Note: This list only contains male actors. The Academy Awards has a separate category for Best Actress.

Brendan Fraser to Adam Sandler - Five of the best actors of 2022

1) Brendan Fraser- The Whale

Brendan Fraser, who has not been in the spotlight for a long time, has returned to deliver one of his most convincing performances with Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. The story centers around an overweight teacher (played by Fraser).

Most people know Brendan Fraser from his role in The Mummy trilogy. Yes, he looks quite different now, but it seems the years have only given him greater maturity and more panache, making him one of the best actors of 2022.

2) Austin Butler- Elvis

Looking at Austin Butler, few would have guessed that the young actor would embody the King of Rock n Roll with such perfection. The 31-year-old actor is known for his stint on The CW's Life Unexpected, as well as his many roles in teen dramas.

However, with Elvis, Butler has proved everyone wrong with his sheer conviction and commitment to the role. The Baz Luhrmann film may not have received an extremely positive reception from critics, but Butler sure has made his mark on 2022.

3) Paul Mescal- Aftersun

Charlotte Wells' Aftersun is possibly one of the best films of 2022, and so is its lead actor, Paul Mescal, who could give anyone a run for their money. Portraying the role of a father trying to maintain a relationship with his adolescent daughter, this is one of Mescal's career-best performances.

Many would be rooting for Paul Mescal in the best actors' category.

4) Colin Farrell- The Banshees of Inisherin

Let's be honest, most film buffs were waiting for this one. In what could be Collin Farrell's path to the Oscars, The Banshees of Inisherin saw the Irish actor deliver one of his grittiest, most intense, and most heart-warming performances in a long time.

Pairing up with the brilliant Martin McDonagh, Farrell has well made an impression on audiences and critics alike.

5) Adam Sandler- Hustle

Adam Sandler, the stereotypical comic guy, has time and again proved his acting ability with real conviction. With Jeremiah Zagar's Hustle, audiences get to see another brilliant iteration of one of the best actors of the year, who should not be questioned about his acting ability anymore.

Sandler started his career three decades ago and has, time and again, shined in different fields. Of course, comedy has always been his "the" genre, but with films like The Meyerowitz Stories and Uncut Gems, Sandler continues to excel in various fields of acting.

