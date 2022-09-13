"Find capable producers: Fans troll the 2022 Emmys producers claiming they need to rehire

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 2022 Emmys evening kicked off with an ode to Friends. While the 74th Primetime Award ceremony started with a bang, many incidents within the show made fans furious. Several instances of history were also charted this year. However, fans thought the treatment meted out to several stars was uncalled for.
After watching the entire show, fans took to social media to troll the producers.
Although there were fun moments, there were instances that were considered underwhelming by the fans. From Julia Garner rushing through her acceptance speech to Jennifer Coolidge's speech being cut short by the exit music, several incidents left fans questioning the producer's decision.
Another instance that didn't sit well with fans was the 2022 Emmys memorial tribute. The award ceremony took a moment to pay its respects to the icons the TV industry has lost over the past year, including Bob Saget, Betty White, and Anne Heche.
The other stars who were featured included Peter Scolari, Jak Knight, Tony Dow, Howard Hesseman, Willie Garson, Robert Morse, Bernard Shaw, David Arnold, Estelle Harris, John Madden, Vin Scully, Nichelle Nichols, James Caan, Gilbert Gottfried, Cheslie Kryst, Dean Stockwell, Tony Sirico, Jean-Marc Valee, Michael Nesmith, Louie Anderson, Paul Sorvino, Ray Liotta, and Sidney Poitier.
Sadly Olivia Newton-John wasn't featured in the tribute, although the famous singer had made numerous television appearances. Apart from that, how the Memoriam was aired on television didn't sit well with fans. They complained that the tribute video wasn't wide enough for them to notice, and the print and pictures were small.
As a result of these instances, fans on social media trolled the 2022 Emmys, claiming they need to hire new producers next year.
Fans criticize the producers of the 2022 Emmys claiming the award show needs to hire a new team next year
Taking to Twitter, fans were stunned to notice that the producers played the exit music while Jennifer Coolidge was giving her speech. Similarly, they called out the Emmys team for giving Michael Keaton, who bagged the night's first award, a long time to speak but cut it short for the rest.
Apart from that, many fans claimed that the tiny skits they had planned were unwanted, and the producers should've given that time to the actors/actresses to give their acceptance speeches instead.
The 2022 Emmys aired live on NBC on Monday, September 12, 2022.