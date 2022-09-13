"Go directly to hell": Fans criticize 2022 Emmys for cutting Jennifer Coolidge during her speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress

Everybody is looking forward to a win for their favorite stars at the 2022 Emmys.

Jennifer Coolidge bagged her first Emmy Award for The White Lotus in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Although fans were ecstatic about her win, they didn't like that the 2022 Emmys cut her short by playing the exit music during her speech.

Jennifer Coolidge, who stars in the HBO series The White Lotus, was up against Connie Britton in The White Lotus, Alexandra Daddario in The White Lotus, Kaitlyn Dever in Dopesick, Natasha Rothwell in The White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney in The White Lotus, and Mare Winningham in Dopesick.

The 2022 Emmy-winning actress starred as Tanya McQuoid in the famed HBO dramedy series. She played the role of a hotel guest in Hawaii. The series has been renewed for Season 2 and is set to release in October, with the actress reprising her role on the show.

Jennifer Coolidge has been a fan-favorite actress for her roles in various movies and series, and fans weren't happy after she was abruptly interrupted mid-speech.

Jennifer Coolidge accepted her first 2022 Emmys for her role in The White Lotus

Accepting her award, Jennifer thanked everyone and addressed her fellow nominees by sharing that being present at the event was incredible. She then went on to joke about how she took a lavender bath that made her swell up inside her dress. The award-winning actress shared,

"I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show and it made me swell up inside my dress and I'm having a hard time speaking. This is so thrilling."

When Jennifer realized she had to get to her list of thank yous, the actress let out a cuss word, resulting in her speech being bleeped initially. Soon after, the 2022 Emmys played the ext music as an indication for her to leave the stage.

As the 2022 Emmys went on to play the exit music as she read, Jennifer pointed to her dress and said,

“Wait, hold on. This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and I’m full. I’m full.”

Although she tried her best to continue, in the end, Jennifer broke into an impromptu dance. It was an instrumental rendition of Hit the Road Jack.

Fans didn't shy away from sharing their opinions on social media.

Fans slam 2022 Emmys for playing Jennifer Coolidge off stage

Taking to Twitter, fans shared their frustration towards the award ceremony.

Sunflower @_yellaboned #Emmys Not hit the road jack Not hit the road jack 😭😭😭 #Emmys

Douglas @DTalbeaux They better not cut Jennifer Coolidge off! #Emmys They better not cut Jennifer Coolidge off! #Emmys

Lee @lee_g_b HOW DARE YOU CUT COOLIDGE OFF WITH MUSIC GOD DAMN IT! #Emmys HOW DARE YOU CUT COOLIDGE OFF WITH MUSIC GOD DAMN IT! #Emmys

Jackée Harry @JackeeHarry Straight to jail with whoever played @JENCOOLIDGE off stage! But also thank you because we got that adorable dance. #Emmys Straight to jail with whoever played @JENCOOLIDGE off stage! But also thank you because we got that adorable dance. #Emmys

Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson hosted the Emmys.

