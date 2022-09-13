"A legend": Succession fans can't keep calm as Matthew Macfadyen wins an Emmy for his role as a Supporting Actor

47-year-old actor Matthew Macfadyen just won his first-ever Emmy award and netizens can’t keep calm.

Macfayden essays the role of Tom Wambsgans in Succession and beat out his fellow co-stars Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun for the popular TV award. He also won over Billy Crudup, Park Hae-soo, John Tuturro, Christopher Walken and Oh Yeong-su.

The actor has previously been awarded two British Academy Television Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He is also known for playing the role of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, and the role of Daniel in Death at a Funeral.

Following his win at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, fans took to the internet to shower praise on the actor.

Macfayden was nominated for the same award in 2020 for playing the role of Shiv Roy’s husband.

During his acceptance speech on Monday night, the actor thanked the directors and producers of Succession and said:

"This bonkers show is truly amazing, and we work with the most supremely talented cast and crew."

He said that he was "deeply flattered and thrilled to bits" at his victory.

Succession fans cheer for Matthew as he wins his first Emmy

Matthew Macfadyen's big Emmy win took Twitter by storm as fans lauded the actor and said that he deserved the win for playing a complex character like Tom.

Here are some reactions from fans:

Matthew McFadyen is BRILLIANT on Succession. So is Kieran Culkin, both deserved the win. But this season was Tom's. #Emmys

I LITERALLY MANIFESTED THIS OMG THE MATTHEW MACFADYEN EMMY CAMPAIGN HAS WON TONIGHT 😭😭😭😭 #Emmys

And the first award for #Succession tonight goes to West End star and fan favorite Matthew Macfadyen #Emmys

Succession was nominated for the Emmy 25 times at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, thereby earning itself the distinction of achieving the highest number of nominations this year.

Things that happened at the Emmy awards tonight

After a three-year break, the Emmy Awards finally took place in front of a live audience once again at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 12. Comedian Kenan Thompson hosted the popular award show.

Thompson opened the star-studded awards night by calling television "the greatest invention of all time." Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey praised all the nominees for beating the odds and believing in themselves.

Dopesick actor Michael Keaton won the award for 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie'. Murray Bartlett won the award in the same category for a supporting role.

Murray Bartlett wins Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series / TV Movie for THE WHITE LOTUS at the 2022 #Emmys

Host Kenan Thompson took a dig at Netflix by saying that much like people competing for money in Squid Games to get over massive debts, Netflix will be seen competing on the show next season. He also took a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio about his dating life.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards aired on Monday, September 12, 2022, on NBC.

