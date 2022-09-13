"Let’s go Zendaya": Fans ecstatic as the Euphoria star bags award at the 2022 Emmys, becomes youngest two-time winner

The 2022 Emmys witnessed Zendaya clinching her second win in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She won the award for her role in HBO's famed show, Euphoria. The 26-year-old actress first won an Emmy back in 2020 for the same role under the same category.
With this recent win, the young actress became the youngest two-time award winner in Emmy history. She is also the first black woman to win an Emmy in this category twice.
Needless to say, fans on social media were thrilled with her receiving the award at the 2022 Emmys.
For the award, Zendaya was up against Jodie Comer in Killing Eve, Laura Linney in Ozark, Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets, Sandra Oh in Killing Eve, and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show.
Zendya essays the character of Rue Bennett in Euphoria. Rue is a 17-year-old recovering drug addict who serves as the main character and narrator of the critically acclaimed HBO series.
Fans laud Zendaya for creating history at the 2022 Emmys
Following her win, netizens took to Twitter to praise the young actress and shower her with love. Some fans also touted her victory as being "a big night for black women."
"I'm so grateful for your stories": Zendaya bags second award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya, who recently turned 26-years-old, won her second Emmy for Euphoria. During her acceptance speech, the actress thanked everyone involved the show, especially her crew. She said:
"This means so much. Thank you so much. To all the incredible actresses in this category, I"m so honored to be beside you. Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria. Thank you for making this a a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much."
Zendaya also expressed her gratitude for the people who were touched by her character Rue Bennett. The 2022 Emmys winner said:
"My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people. I want to thank anyone who has loved a Rue or feels that they are a Rue, I want you to know that I'm so grateful for your stories. I carry them with me and I carry them with her,"
She went on to thank everyone for believing in her even through those moments when she didn't believe in herself.
On Monday, September 12, the 2022 Emmys returned in front of a live audience following a three-year-long break. Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson hosted the event.