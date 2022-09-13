"Let’s go Zendaya": Fans ecstatic as the Euphoria star bags award at the 2022 Emmys, becomes youngest two-time winner

The 2022 Emmys witnessed Zendaya clinching her second win in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She won the award for her role in HBO's famed show, Euphoria. The 26-year-old actress first won an Emmy back in 2020 for the same role under the same category.

With this recent win, the young actress became the youngest two-time award winner in Emmy history. She is also the first black woman to win an Emmy in this category twice.

Needless to say, fans on social media were thrilled with her receiving the award at the 2022 Emmys.

Candice @candiceo127 🏼 🏼 Two Time Emmy winner for Lead Actress in a Drama series #EuphoriaHBO Let’s go Zendaya🏼 Two Time Emmy winner for Lead Actress in a Drama series #Emmy s2022 #Emmy Let’s go Zendaya 👏🏼👏🏼 Two Time Emmy winner for Lead Actress in a Drama series #Emmys2022 #Emmy #EuphoriaHBO

For the award, Zendaya was up against Jodie Comer in Killing Eve, Laura Linney in Ozark, Melanie Lynskey in Yellowjackets, Sandra Oh in Killing Eve, and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show.

Zendya essays the character of Rue Bennett in Euphoria. Rue is a 17-year-old recovering drug addict who serves as the main character and narrator of the critically acclaimed HBO series.

Fans laud Zendaya for creating history at the 2022 Emmys

Following her win, netizens took to Twitter to praise the young actress and shower her with love. Some fans also touted her victory as being "a big night for black women."

Check out the reactions below:

Ty Wiley @wiley_tira

Zendaya is the first Black woman to win the

twice, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history. I love her.

miles. @keerypilled zendaya on her way to be a two time #emmy winner zendaya on her way to be a two time #emmy winner https://t.co/Lc9BEKKTMA

Caillou Borden @caillouborden12



Shout out to Zendaya the first Black woman to win the #Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history. Shout out to Zendaya the first Black woman to win the #Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice, and the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.https://t.co/j30c9Q6Sus

VINCENT @Vince_Aries to see it. Congrats to Zendaya Black Women are WINNING tonight !!!!to see it. Congrats to Zendaya #Emmys 2x Emmy Award winner Black Women are WINNING tonight !!!! ❤️ to see it. Congrats to Zendaya #Emmys 2x Emmy Award winner https://t.co/soSO39I8ve

Abigail @FeministEsquire



Black women are killing it at the Emmys this year!



#Emmys2022 Zendaya!Black women are killing it at the Emmys this year! Zendaya!Black women are killing it at the Emmys this year! #Emmys2022

"I'm so grateful for your stories": Zendaya bags second award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, who recently turned 26-years-old, won her second Emmy for Euphoria. During her acceptance speech, the actress thanked everyone involved the show, especially her crew. She said:

"This means so much. Thank you so much. To all the incredible actresses in this category, I"m so honored to be beside you. Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria. Thank you for making this a a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much."

Zendaya Updates @Zendaya_Updated Zendaya’s speech for winning ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ at the 2022 Emmy Awards! Zendaya’s speech for winning ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ at the 2022 Emmy Awards! https://t.co/LWb59LK3fP

Zendaya also expressed her gratitude for the people who were touched by her character Rue Bennett. The 2022 Emmys winner said:

"My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people. I want to thank anyone who has loved a Rue or feels that they are a Rue, I want you to know that I'm so grateful for your stories. I carry them with me and I carry them with her,"

She went on to thank everyone for believing in her even through those moments when she didn't believe in herself.

NBC Entertainment @nbc Zendaya wins the



The She does it again!Zendaya wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria.The #Emmy s are live NOW on NBC and @PeacockTV! She does it again! ✨ Zendaya wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria.The #Emmys are live NOW on NBC and @PeacockTV! https://t.co/eYdnYUQCFm

On Monday, September 12, the 2022 Emmys returned in front of a live audience following a three-year-long break. Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson hosted the event.

