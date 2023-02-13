Perfect Match release date and air time on Netflix

Perfect Match, Netflix’s latest reality dating show, is set to make the most romantic day of the year even more exciting. In the upcoming series, reality stars from different Netflix shows make their way to the same villa to find their ideal match.

Offering an insight into what the show has in store for viewers, Tudum shared:

"Each night, the contestants must pair up amongst themselves to share a private suite in a luxe Panamanian villa. Then, couples will compete against other couples in compatibility challenges, where the winners will receive the ability to control which new singles enter the house and who they go on dates with (plus, the winning couple gets to go on an extra-special date for themselves)."

Perfect Match season 1 is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, at 3:01 am ET on the streaming platform.

Netflix's Perfect Match brings back television personalities to help them find love

The latest unscripted dating show will feature various people who have previously appeared in different genres of reality shows on Netflix. While on the show, the contestants will pair up and compete in a series of challenges that will determine whether or not they’re compatible.

Every time they win, they’ll get to be the mastermind and decide who enters the show as well as who goes on a date, and even get the chance to spend quality time with each other on Perfect Match. Since the contestants will choose the ideal matches themselves, they will have the opportunity to either play matchmakers or be saboteurs.

Meet the hosts

Serving as the host of Perfect Match is romance expert Nick Lachey, who previously hosted Ultimatum: Marry or Move on and Love is Blind. The Perfect Match host used to make regular guest appearances with his band 98 Degrees on MTV’s Total Request Live, where he met his future wife, Vanessa, who hosted the show.

Nick legally separated from his first wife, Jessica Simpsons, in 2005, and the two started dating a year later. After being together for nearly five years, they got married in 2011 and now have three children together. The two welcomed their firstborn, Camden John Lachey in 2012, Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey in 2015, and their third-born Phoenix Robert Lachey in 2016.

Meet the cast

Set to appear on the show are 23 singles who previously appeared on different Netflix shows including Love is Blind, The Circle, Ultimatum, Selling Tampa, Too Hot To Handle, and more.

The upcoming Perfect Match contestants include:

Chloe Veitch - Love is Blind, The Circle

Francesca Farago - Too Hot To Handle

Bartise Bowden - Love is Blind

Damian Powers - Love is Blind

Joey Sasso - The Circle

Chase DeMoor - Too Hot To Handle

Shayne Jansen - Love is Blind

Zay Wilsonn - The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on

Abbey Humphreys - Twentysomethings: Austin

Calvin Crooks - The Circle

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere - Selling Tampa

Diamond Jack - Love is Blind

Dom Gabriel - The Mole

Colony Reeves - Selling Tampa

Mitchell Eason - The Circle

Georgia Hassarati - Too Hot To Handle

Ines Tazi - The Circle France

Izzy Fairthorne - Too Hot To Handle

KAriselle Snow - Sexy Beasts

Savannah Palacio - The Circle

Lauren LC Chamblin - Love is Blind

Nick Uhlehhuth - The Circle

Will Richardson - The Mole

Perfect Match season 1 will air its season premiere on February 14, followed by new episodes dropping each week till February 28. Tune in on Tuesday, at 3:01 am ET to see what happens on the new Netflix show.

