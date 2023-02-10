Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 cast: Who are returning to the Netflix show?

Netflix's popular romantic reality tv series, Love is Blind: After the Altar, is all set to premiere with season 3 in less than a day. The show will reintroduce viewers to the cast members after their proclamation of "I do's and I dont's" in front of their friends and family.

Season 3 of Love is Blind: After the Altar will premiere on Friday at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT only on the streaming giant. Fans who have eagerly been awaiting updates will finally get an insight into who is still together, and if any of the couples who split are considering giving their relationship another shot.

The press release for the forthcoming season of Love is Blind: After the Altar reads,

"First come the pods, then comes marriage, then comes, well, whatever this is. A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"

The streaming giant also teased that season 3 of Love is Blind: After the Altar was going to be a wild ride.

The returning cast members for season 3 of Love is Blind: After the Altar will deliver riveting stories

All the main cast members that viewers were introduced to when season 3 of the popular series premiered will be returning for After the Altar, where they will open up about how their lives have changed since the series ended.

Alexa and Brennon

Alexa and Brennon were among the couples who said I do in season three, and they are still together. They connected in the pods, and their love is still growing as they live together with their two dogs.

Colleen and Matt

Colleen and Matt also met in the pods and found their way to each other despite all odds. They got married, and after the series ended, they have been together. During the reunion, they revealed that they weren't living together but planning on doing so. So viewers will get an insight into how their lives have changed since.

Nancy and Bartise

Nancy and Bartise met in the pods and fell in love with each other. They decided to get engaged and give their relationship a chance. Sadly things didn't work out, and they didn't get married and walked away from the altar. They're currently just friends.

Raven and SK

Raven and SK were one of the other couples who made it out of the pods engaged. But after experiencing several differences, they decided not to say I do at the altar and went their separate ways. But later, they reunited. Sadly it didn't last long, as they separated again.

Zanab and Cole

Zanab and Cole also got engaged after meeting in the pods. But when it came to their wedding day, things didn't turn out right, and they didn't end up together. Zanab was the one who said that she didn't want to get married to Cole.

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3 will be released on Netflix only Friday.

