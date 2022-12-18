Too Hot to Handle season 4 couples: Are they still together?

Too Hot to Handle season 4's finale aired on Netflix on Wednesday, December 14 at 03.01 am ET.

While Dominique, Imogen, Nigel, and Shawn failed to make any real connections on the show, they were supportive of the three couples who were still together by the end. They were:

James and Brittan

Kayla and Seb

Jawahir and Nick

Jawahir and Nick won the competition and a cash prize of $89,000 together. In the last five episodes, Flavia, Ethan, and Creed were sent home by Lana after failing to form any real connections with any other member of the cast.

With season 4 of Too Hot to Handle done and dusted, viewers are curious to know which couples from the show are still together. On that note, let's take a look at the couples who have managed to stand the test of time:

Too Hot to Handle season 4 couples: Finalists Kayla and Seb seem to still be together

James and Brittan

James and Brittan's relationship started off on solid ground, but the former got way too involved in saving the prize fund and monitoring the physical relationships of other contestants. That was when Brittan decided to date Ethan. However, she managed to re-establish her relationship with James by the finale.

James and Brittan have still not confirmed or denied their relationship but have been posting comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Brittan commented "We do love him" with a heart emoji on James' December 15 post. James also posted some flirty comments on two of Brittan’s posts recently.

Other than that, both James and Brittan posted Instagram stories on December 14 separately, with both their locations being the same, the Natural History Museum.

Jawahir and Nick

Nick and Jawahir connected with each other right from the beginning of the show. Jawahir got a little distracted by newcomer Shawn in the later episodes but was able to quickly bond with Nick again.

Winners of Too Hot to Handle season 4, Jawahir and Nick have also not clarified their relationship status, but Jawahir did write "Mr. Kici" on Nick’s Instagram post from December 15. In May 2022, both of them shared an Instagram post in Indonesia looking at the same waterfall.

Kayla and Seb

After a failed romantic endeavor with Nigel, Kayla decided to date Seb very early on in the show. The pair were the show's finalists along with Jawahir-Nick.

Based on their Instagram comments on each other’s posts, their relationship seems to be stronger than ever. Kayla commented "Insane" and a fire emoji on Seb’s December 14 post. Seb also commented "Corr?" on one of Kayla's December 14 Instagram posts.

Even though the pair did not win any money, Kayla stated:

"We may not have won but I think I still win because I have the best man here. Money is easy to make, love is hard to find."

What happened to the other couples on Too Hot to Handle season 4?

Creed and Flavia

Creed was initially attracted to Sophie but decided to break things off with her after Flavia’s late arrival. The pair was doing fine for some time, but then Creed grew more attracted to another newcomer, Imogen. Because of Creed’s inability to hold onto a relationship, he was asked to leave Too Hot to Handle.

Flavia was upset with Creed for playing with her feelings but posted some stories of hanging out with him, Nigel, and Seb in London's Winter Wonderland. Creed also commented "She is unreal" on one of Flavia’s recent Instagram posts. It is unclear if they are just friends or if they reconnected romantically off-camera.

Dominique and Nigel

Nigel and Dominique had a rough start on Too Hot to Handle as the former was also flirting with Kayla at the time. In the later episodes, Kayla decided to date Seb and Dominique bonded with Nigel.

Despite multiple attempts, the pair could not develop a strong emotional connection. By the finale, they had separated. It does not look like they reconnected after the shooting of the show.

All episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 4 are now available on Netflix.

