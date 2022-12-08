"Stop being weird": Too Hot to Handle fans slam James Pendergrass for his strict approach to rule breaking

23-year-old James Pendergrass joined the cast of "Wild Love," to develop some physical relations with other cast members, not knowing that he would be on Netflix's hit show Too Hot to Handle.

However, he was shocked to find out about the rules and the grand prize of the show, which is $200,000 if the cast abstains from any physical intimacy. James said that he needed that money to pay off his loans as a college student.

He soon developed a very tough approach to prevent rule-breaking, which could decrease the prize money and started to keep tabs on other cast members. He refused to trust anyone and even stayed up for most of the night in episode 3 to watch out for any rule breaking.

He also hid con*oms and became the "neighborhood watch" cop after a very intense physical challenge in the same episode.

James was drawn to contestant Brittan Byrd on the show and the two began dating each other in episode 2. The latter tried to calm him down from being so adamant about preventing any rule-breaking, but James did not back down. In an activity, Brittan reattempted to demand more physical affection from him by writing it on a punching bag in front of everyone.

After many failed conversations, Brittan decided to date newcomer Ethan and even switched beds with him. Too Hot to Handle fans felt that James could have given more attention and physical affection to Brittan, instead of concentrating on other's actions.

Too Hot to Handle viewers feel James is too concentrated on the grand prize rather than building real connections

James confessed in front of the cameras that he did not trust anyone and was ready to give away $10,000 from the grand prize to Lana to prevent any more fine from Seb and Kayla, who were solely responsible for losing $68,000 and could have broken many more rules in the future.

Too Hot to Handle fans felt that James was being weird about the prize money and needed to start making connections on the show.

More about Netflix's Too Hot to Handle season 4

The 10 cast members of "Wild Love" came on the show hoping to do some dangerous activities together, as told to them by the producers, which would cause an extreme adrenaline rush and a feeling of affection between the contestants. It was only later on that Mario Lopez, the fake show host, brought out Lana that the cast understood that it was a retreat for them.

While it was tough for the Too Hot to Handle contestants, some singles decided to connect with others solely on an emotional basis, who are:

Seb and Kayla

Jawahir and Nick

Dominique and Nigel

Creed and Sophie were going strong until the arrival of new cast member Flavia. Flavia first tried to flirt with Seb but was rejected. She then told Creed that he was just her type and the latter started fancying her too. Creed immediately told Sophie, who was planning a future together, that he was "breaking up" with her and just "wanted to be friends."

This hurt Sophie and she started to cry. She later grew more upset after seeing that Creed had switched beds with Flavia.

Netflix dropped the first five episodes of Too Hot to Handle on Wednesday, December 7. The remaining five will be released next Wednesday, December 14, at 3 am ET.

