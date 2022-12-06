Who is James Pendergrass? Meet the youngest male contestant from Too Hot To Handle season 4

Too Hot To Handle returns with more attractive, unaware singles who have no idea that their days of playing around without being accountable are about to be over.

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is James Pendergrass, who is the youngest member this season. The 23-year-old is a physical therapist from Hawaii.

Netflix’s official description of the show reads as:

"The sizzling reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix for season 4 on December 7 2022. A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favourite, Lana."

Meet James Pendergrass, the youngest cast member of Too Hot To Handle season 4

Too Hot To Handle returns with a new batch of singles who are ready to mingle, however, they’re unaware of what digital assistant Lana has in store for them.

The upcoming contestant is an athlete and likes to shoot hoops whenever he can and his experience as an athlete might be useful when Lana lays down her rules. His Instagram currently stands at 7169 followers and is likely to increase once the show airs

The Too Hot To Handle contestant often posts about his fitness regime along with branded content as an influencer.

Some of the brands that he has modeled for, which are promoted on his social media account include QA ESSENTIALS, a clothing brand specializing in activewear, and Sweet Enemy Clothing, another clothing brand.

His Netflix bio for the reality show reads as:

"Hard-partying, funny and charming, physical therapist James takes full advantage of his single-man status. A basketball fanatic based in Hawaii, James’s athleticism and looks score him points on and off the court."

More about Too Hot To Handle

The fan-favorite dating show is returning with a prize bigger than ever. The season will begin with $200,000 and it’s up to the contestants to not lose any money. In the beginning, they’ll be completely unaware of the show that they’re participating in.

After spending the first 24 hours with Mario Lopez, host of the fake show called Wild Love, the contestants will know exactly what they’ve signed up for, including a month of no kissing, no physical intimacy, and no self-gratification.

The show’s objective is to help singles form deep and meaningful connections that they fail to form in the outside world as they’re deeply distracted by physical intimacy. They will participate in tasks and workshops that will help them get to know themselves and their partners a little bit better. However, it’s not all that easy, as Lana’s curveballs never are.

During their stay, Lana will introduce new singles who will join the original cast on their journey.

Tune in to Netflix on December 7, to see what happens when Too Hot To Handle season 4 premieres.

