Too Hot to Handle (season 4) cast list: Meet the 10 singles

Too Hot to Handle returns for another love-filled season.

The robotic cone is on her way to setting more singles straight and helping them find love on the Netflix show. Since the contestants appearing on the show don’t have an idea about it, Lana has involved others to keep the scheme up. The 10 singles believe that they’re taking part in a show called Wild Love hosted by Mario Lopez, but little do they know that Lana is waiting.

Netflix’s description of the reality show reads:

"The sizzling reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix for season 4 on December 7 2022. A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favourite, Lana."

The show will premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2022.

Meet the singles of Too Hot to Handle

The Netflix dating show’s upcoming season will feature 10 singles in their 20s in pursuit of finding love. However, they don’t know that they’re actually participating in a show that will penalize them for any form of physical intimacy. The show will focus on their personal growth as well as change the way they approach love.

Brittain

The 22-year-old model from Hawaii believes that she knows men and can’t wait to meet the ones in the Carrabian villa. She is confident that she’ll get what she wants but she hasn’t met Lana yet.

Creed

All the way from Perth, Australia, the 24-year-old entrepreneur is “anything but a typical bad boy. His MO is "date and ditch" and he doesn’t like to be held accountable. He’s used to being the center of attention and believes that his time on Too Hot to Handle will get him a similar treatment.

Dominique

The 23-year-old computer science student from Colorado is the perfect example of beauty with brains. The unofficial tarot card reader likes adventure and is waiting to find the lover of her life, but even in her wildest dreams, she wouldn’t have thought that she was going to end up on the show.

James

The 23-year-old student and PT from Hawaii loves to party. He’s funny and plays basketball. He is usually a rule follower but will he be able to adhere to Lana’s rules or will all hell break loose as he tries to “party it up.”

Jawahir

The 22-year-old model from Amsterdam is ready to take the retreat by storm. While she has only been in one relationship in the past, she does not like to be told “no.”

Kayla

The 22-year-old model from Los Angeles is a beautiful woman who has no trouble getting someone’s attention. In her Instagram bio, she states that her friends often say that her intuition is never wrong and that it is her biggest flex.

Nick

The 28-year-old artist is a traveler and has been to multiple countries including the Philippines, Australia, Mexico, and more. In all of his journeys, he’s dated women everywhere he goes and has had over 10 relationships.

Nigel

The 29-year-old model and entrepreneur is from New Jersey. He is known for having a way with words and for his charming one-liners. His motto in life is to keep the fun rolling.

Seb

The 24-year-old race driver from Glasgow, UK is set to appear in Too Hot to Handle. Seb is used to not sticking around and asking women to leave first thing in the morning after spending the night. Time will tell what happens when he’s forced to spend time with the women he interacts with without physical intimacy.

Sophie

The last one in the lineup of Too Hot to Handle season 4 is the 22-year-old event manager from Brighton, UK. She’s been in one serious relationship which resulted in her not wanting to be with anyone for a long time. She's used to the freedom that being single gives her and she’s not looking to give that up.

Tune in on December 7 to see what happens when Lana tells shocks them with her presence and reveals to them that they’re on Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes