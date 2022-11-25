Steppin' Into the Holiday cast list: Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, and others to star in Lifetime holiday movie

Lifetime is set to host another Christmas-themed movie, Steppin' Into the Holiday. It stars Jana Kramer and Mario Lopez in the lead roles.

Directed by David Kendall, Steppin' Into the Holiday started its production earlier this year, with the team shooting in places like Columbia-based Vintage Winery and Nashville, among others.

The film will hit Lifetime on Friday, November 25 at 8 pm EST.

On that note, let's take a look at the cast of the film

Jana Kramer and Mario Lopez are both producing Steppin' Into the Holiday

Jana Kramer

Country music singer and actress Jana Kramer has produced two albums: Jana Kramer (2012) and Thirty One (2015). She came fourth in the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars. The Michigan native won an ACM Award in the New Female Artist category.

As an actress, she made her debut with Dead/Undead, a 2002 independent horror flick. Kramer also appeared in NBC’s Friday Night Lights, The CW’s 90210 and One Tree Hill, and HBO’s Entourage.

The mother of two children is currently single. She was married thrice before.

In Steppin' Into the Holiday, she will be seen as a dance studio owner, Rae. Kramer is also executive producing the film.

When asked about her role in Steppin' Into the Holiday, Kramer highlighted the tough dance routines.

“I was definitely more stressed out about the dancing, because I'm like, "I'm not a dancer, and I'm supposed to be this dance instructor. Oh my gosh, I don't have enough time." But that's the movie magic.”

She mentioned that their choreographer Spencer Liff and co-star Lopez were extremely supportive throughout filming Steppin' Into the Holiday. Kramer said:

“He (Lopez) works really hard. He's on every hotel TV too. He's constantly working, and I have a lot of respect for him. Even on set, he was able to manage doing "Access Hollywood" and his other endeavors while maintaining being a great dad and husband.”

Mario Lopez

After Holiday in Santa Fe and Feliz NaviDAD, actor and TV host Mario Lopez is back with another holiday season film, Steppin' Into the Holiday. He is also a co-executive producer.

Mario Lopez @mariolopezviva Me waiting for Nov. 25th to watch “Steppin’ Into The Holiday” @LifetimeTV… Me waiting for Nov. 25th to watch “Steppin’ Into The Holiday” @LifetimeTV… https://t.co/NcDbJIEFEU

As for the role, the fan-favorite actor said:

“I host a show like Dancing with the Stars, I get fired and my ex takes over. I go back home to lick my wounds and connect with someone, then I end up not wanting to leave and you’ll have to see how it plays out. There’s romance, dancing, a lot of fun.”

Expressing his excitement about working with Kramer in Steppin' Into the Holiday, the Saved by the Bell star said:

“I had been wanting to work with Jana and the network (Lifetime) suggested we might be a fun pairing. It was everything that I wanted it to be and expected it to be.”

The California native has also served as the host on MTV’s America's Best Dance Crew, and The X Factor (American version) with Khloé Kardashian.

He has been married to Broadway dancer Courtney Mazza since December 2012. The couple are parents to three children: a daughter and two sons.

What to expect from the film?

The movie's synopsis reads:

"Former Broadway star Billy Holiday returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired as the host-producer-judge of the hit TV series “Celebrity Dance Off.” While there, he encounters Rae, the charismatic owner of the local dance studio, where Billy’s 12-year-old nephew is her standout student."

It continues to say that this Christmas, Rae plans a “dance recital fundraiser with the goal of taking her students to see a Broadway show in New York City.” Billy willingly helps Rae with her endeavor “by reviving the town’s traditional Christmas Eve show, which was once a showcase for local talent.”

Their “collaboration clicks and romantic sparks start flying!”

Cheri Oteri as Dallas, Mario Cantone as Wayne, Carla Jimenez as Marissa, Stefanie Black as Phoebe, Terri Hoyos as Irma, and Courtney Lopez round up the cast of the film.

