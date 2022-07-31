5 reality TV shows to watch like RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul, the American drag queen, TV show judge, musician, and model, is most famous for his reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race, for which he won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the most-awarded person of color in the history of the Primetime Emmys.

RuPaul's Drag Race normalized drag culture, ushering in a new era for drag since it first premiered in 2009. The highly entertaining show is known for its LGBTQ+ representation and allows viewers to experience the humor, talent, and wit of the drag queens. Throughout the last decade, the show has gone on to feature some of the biggest drag talents in the world, including Trixie Mattel, Bianca Del Rio, and Shangela, and cemented drag as an extremely popular and lucrative art form.

Produced by World of Wonder and Warner Bros. International Television Production, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is a reality TV show where 10 drag queens compete for the title of the “Down Under's first Drag Superstar”, a yearlong supply of Revolution Beauty Cosmetics, and a cash prize of $30,000. The first season of the series premiered internationally on WOW Presents Plus in May 2021. The second season premieres today. It will be hosted by RuPaul, with Michelle Visage and comedian Rhys Nicholson serving as judges.

Before you watch the second season of the reality TV show, check out this list of similar reality TV shows that will surely conjure the same competitive feeling within you.

5 reality TV shows like RuPaul's Drag Race that you cannot miss

1) Call Me Mother

Hosted by ET Canada reporter Dallas Dixon, this drag competition premiered on OutTV in October 2021. The second season is set to premiere this year. This inclusive competition features drag queens, drag kings, as well as transgender and non-binary drag artists who are separated into three drag houses led by three drag mothers, just like the traditional drag ball culture. The drag artists then compete as teams in group challenges, with one of them being eliminated each week until the winner of the competition is crowned the “First Child of Drag.”

The three houses are led by established drag queens, including RuPaul's Drag Race alums Peppermint and Crystal Methyd, and Canadian drag legend Barbada de Barbades. Additionally, Farra N. Hyte and Miss Butterfly serve as “Aunties” on the show.

2) Legendary

The voguing reality competition, which premiered on HBO Max in May 2020, explores the incredible world of ballroom culture. The second and third seasons premiered in May 2021 and May 2022 respectively. The show not only brings together queer and Black artists but also pays homage to LGBTQ+ culture in a unique way.

In this competition, the contestants are divided into groups called Houses, after which they need to perform dancing, voguing, or walking in nine balls, to compete for $100,000 prize for the winning house. The show is hosted by Dashaun Wesley. Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado, Megan Thee Stallion, and Keke Palmer have served as the judges for three seasons.

3) Skin Wars: Fresh Paint

This reality TV show is a spinoff of Skin Wars. Each week, the competition features six highly accomplished artists from different backgrounds who leave their creative comfort zones to try their hand at body painting for the first time. They are mentored by three top artists from the first season of Skin Wars: Dutch Bihary, Lawrence “Gear” Duran and Natalie Fletcher.

The artists work closely with their body painting mentors to quickly master the craft and perform the challenges to become the champion and win $10,000. The series is hosted by RuPaul and judged by Emma Cammack and Mat Gleason.

4) Next in Fashion

The Netflix reality show and fashion design competition is hosted and judged by the iconic designers Tan France and Alexa Chung. It premiered in January 2020.

The competition features designers from all over the world who compete for the chance to win $250,000 and debut a collection on luxury fashion retailer site Net-a-Porter. The show has been renewed for a second season and the upcoming season will have Gigi Hadid alongside Tan France as host and judge.

5) Queen Of The Universe

Produced by World of Wonder and created by RuPaul, this drag queen singing competition premiered on Paramount+ in December 2021. Drag queens and kings are usually known for lip syncing, but this show showcases the true vocal talents of drag artists across the world. The show features 14 drag queens from across the world who compete in this singing competition, performing new musical numbers and challenges in front of a panel of judges and a live studio audience.

The show is hosted by Graham Norton, with Michelle Visage, Leona Lewis, Vanessa Williams, and Trixie Mattel serving as judges. The show was renewed for a second season in February 2022.The second season will see Spice Girls star Mel B in place of Leona Lewis as a judge.

Don't forget to binge these absolutely delightful reality shows while waiting for RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

