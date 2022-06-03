What is Trixie Mattel’s net worth? Drag queen set to launch renovation series Trixie Motel on Discovery+

Drag Queen Trixie Mattel is set to kick start her new venture involving home renovations in the upcoming series, Trixie Motel, premiering on Friday, June 3, 2022. The 32-year-old performer has created a name for herself in the glamour industry thanks to her spectacular drag fashion sense and other diverse talents. All of her talents have greatly contributed to her net worth of $10 million.

Mattel dabbled in a variety of niches and expanded her career after winning the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race, one of which was home improvement. In the upcoming series, she will be joined by her longtime boyfriend, David Silver, and together they will purchase an old Palm Springs motel. Trixie will also take on the challenge of renovating the structure and transforming it into the abode of her dreams. She will also be joined by many of her celebrity friends as well.

More information on Trixie Mattel

Story continues below ad

Trixie Mattel generates a major chunk of revenue from her drag performances. Furthermore, after winning RuPaul's Drag Race, she launched her makeup line, Trixie Cosmetics, which is in high demand among customers. In the upcoming series, David and Trixie will be investing nearly $2 million to renovate a Palm Springs home.

Born on August 23, 1989 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Brian Michael Firkus is popularly known as Trixie Mattel. Presently, the 32-year-old is an American drag queen, singer, songwriter, comedian, entrepreneur and television personality.

Trixie has established her singing talent by performing on a variety of albums, including Two Birds, which was released in 2017. The album was a smash hit, peaking at #2 on the US Heatseekers chart and #6 on the US Indie chart. Mattel released the album One Stone the following year, which peaked at #1 on the US Heatseekers chart. Later in 2020, Mattel released her latest album Barbara.

Story continues below ad

Furthermore, the drag queen has also appeared in TV shows like 2019 documentary Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts and other TV series including American Horror Story: Roanoke and Super Drags.

To add to her list of achievements, she and drag queen Katya Zamolodchikova co-wrote a book called Trixie and Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood. Trixie has also appeared in numerous web series, podcasts, and on her own YouTube channel.

As Trixie prepares to launch her new venture, she shares her experience of entering the property in the Palm Springs;

“When I first walked into the dark and dingy motel, I was disgusted, horrified and I just wanted to take a match to the place,”

Trixie continues,

“But then I thought about how a little paint and glitter can turn a 32-year-old bald man from Wisconsin into a Hollywood darling, and I knew with our talented team and some strategic reconstructive surgery, we could turn this dump into a dazzler!”

Story continues below ad

The drag queen will be assisted by several friends in the name of "free labor" on the show Trixie Motel, including hospitality mogul Lisa Vanderpump, comedian Nicole Byer, actor and musician Zooey Deschanel, Property Brother Jonathan Scott, and drag queen/partner in crime Katya.

Other prominent friends of Mattel's who feature in the series include award-winning actor Leslie Jordan, singer and model Iggy Azalea, actor and television host Jonathan Bennett, and musician Belinda Carlisle.

Viewers can watch Trixie Motel on Friday, June 3 on Discovery+.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far