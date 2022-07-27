What time will RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 finale air? Top 4 queens, release date, and more details explored

The finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 will premiere at 3.00 AM on Paramount+ on Friday, July 29, 2022. The upcoming episode will witness the final battle among the top four queens for the title, "Queen of All Queens." RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 premiered on May 20, 2022, with eight queens from previous seasons returning to the stage once more.

Viewers have seen numerous challenges so far, and they cannot wait for the judges to finally name the winner of the season. Shea, Jinkx, Monét X, and Trinity are the four contestants who will battle it out in the finale. The winning queen will receive a cash prize of $200,000.

All about the finale contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7

In the final episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, titled Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza Smackdown, the following four queens will go head to head to win the title of the show.

1) Shea Couleé

Current Star Count: 4

Maxi-Challenges Won: 2

Lip Syncs Won: 2

In the final maxi challenge, which was worth three Legendary Legend stars, Shea outperformed her fellow queens and won the round, clearing her road to the finals.

2) Jinkx Monsoon

Current Star Count: 4

Maxi-Challenges Won: 5

Lip Syncs Won: 3

Jinkx sealed her spot in the finale after her victory last week. She gave her Broadway best in her live singing performance.

3) Monet X Change

Current Star Count: 5

Maxi-Challenges Won: 3

Lip Syncs Won: 1

Monét made it to the final after winning two of the last three challenges. Her mesmerizing opera performance impressed everyone.

4) Trinity the Tuck

Current Star Count: 3

Maxi-Challenges Won: 4

Lip Syncs Won: 1

Last week, Trinity the Tuck and Jaida Essence Hall were tied with three stars apiece, and Monét was forced to choose between the two for the coveted fourth spot. She chose Trinity and explained:

“I love Jaida. We have developed a sisterhood in this competition together, but I made Drag Race herstory with this queen, and we went through a lot together, so I’m going to choose Trinity.”

Additional round in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 finale

After announcing the top four contestants post Shea and Monét’s lip sync battle to Kylie Minogue’s Supernova, Ru announced that the remaining queens - Jaida, Raja, The Vivienne, and Yvie Oddly – will face each other in a parallel Lip Sync Smackdown. The winner will receive the title, "She Done Already Done Had Herses," and a $50,000 cash prize.

However, The Vivienne “burst into tears” since she missed out on securing a spot in the final four despite her best efforts over the course of the competition. Speaking to EW, The Vivienne said:

“The floodgates opened. I just. It was gutting. It felt like a punch in the gut. You put everything you have into doing the best you can and you actually do really well in the season, and then there's a twist that can take someone from the bottom into the top four. It was hard. Good for them, but, as a queen stood there, it's hard to go through.”

The upcoming episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 will reveal the winner who will walk away with $200,000. The finale will become available to stream on Paramount+ on July 29.

