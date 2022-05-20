Who is Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7? Drag queen suffers from narcolepsy

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5’s winner Jinkx Monsoon is set to star in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, airing on May 20 at 3:00 a.m ET on Paramount Plus. The Queen will compete against seven other winning queens of the previous season and different spinoffs to bag the title and cash prize of $200,000.

Jinkx Monsoon, who suffers from narcolepsy, will give tough competition to the winner of Season 3’s Raja, All Stars 4 winners Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck, All Stars Season 5 winner Shea Coulée, Season 11’s Yvie Oddly, Season 12’s Jaida Essence Hall, and Drag Race UK’s winner The Vivienne, on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

All about Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7

American drag performer and actor Jinkx Monsoon is the stage name of Jerick Hoffer and goes by “(they/she)” as per Monsoon’s Instagram profile. The Portland-born comedian and singer first performed drag at all-ages Escape Nightclub when she was 16-years-old.

Jinkx Monsoon's character is based on her mother. In an interview with Haaretz, the Irish Catholic spoke about her character and said:

“Jinkx Monsoon is loosely based on my own mother. The first time I started creating this middle-aged woman character was the first time I was asked to host a drag show. I had never spoken into a microphone in drag before, so when put on the spot I just started doing an impression of my mom. It cracked me up and it cracked the audience up and it’s how I started the whole persona.”

A graduate of Cornish College in Seattle has appeared as the lead dancer in the world’s most extensive drag queen chorus line, making the Guinness Book of World Records.

Monsoon later starred in Seattle theaters Spring Awakening, The 5th Avenue Theatre’s RENT, and many others. She was placed 18th on the list of "the most powerful drag queens in America" by a panel of judges from New York magazine in June 2019.

Monsoon appeared on season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and won the season after singing We Are the World- inspired song Can I Get an Amen?

All about narcolepsy

While appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5, Jinkx Monsoon introduced herself as “Seattle’s premier Jewish narcoleptic drag queen.”

Narcolepsy can be described as a long-term neurological disorder that affects one’s ability to wake and sleep. People who suffer from narcolepsy have uncontrollable sleepiness. They may fall asleep suddenly, during any time of the day.

Narcolepsy symptoms include periods of excessive daytime sleepiness and brief involuntary sleep episodes. People with narcolepsy might sleep about the same number of hours per day as people without a problem, but the quality of their sleep tends to lessen.

Although the exact cause of narcolepsy is unknown, certain lifestyle changes like avoiding caffeine and alcohol, eating small meals, and having a few minutes of daytime naps, along with some medications, might help people with Narcolepsy.

Despite the problem, the Queen will be appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 to give tough completion to the contenders and win the series. Tune in on Friday to watch Monsoon and her other Queens fight to win the crown.

Edited by Srijan Sen